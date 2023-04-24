Victor Avila, left, and Kinsey Head use the handball court Monday at Zia Road and Yucca Street to practice their pickleball skills. Avila, who has played the game for five years, was giving the novice Head a few pointers as the pair took advantage of the warming spring-like weather.
Gavin Waldvogel scrambles to keep the ball alive Monday at Herb Martinez Park as he plays a dodgeball-like game called "Kill" with a group of fellow Mormon missionaries including, from left, Kaden Gerber, Andrew Jeffery, Landon Watts and Bryan Lint. The missionaries had gathered for a weekly regional meeting in Santa Fe.
Victor Avila, left, and Kinsey Head use the handball court Monday at Zia Road and Yucca Street to practice their pickleball skills. Avila, who has played the game for five years, was giving the novice Head a few pointers as the pair took advantage of the warming spring-like weather.
Gavin Waldvogel scrambles to keep the ball alive Monday at Herb Martinez Park as he plays a dodgeball-like game called "Kill" with a group of fellow Mormon missionaries including, from left, Kaden Gerber, Andrew Jeffery, Landon Watts and Bryan Lint. The missionaries had gathered for a weekly regional meeting in Santa Fe.
Victor Avila, left, and Kinsey Head use the handball court Monday at Zia Road and Yucca Street to practice their pickleball skills. Avila, who has played the game for five years, was giving the novice Head a few pointers as the pair took advantage of the warming spring-like weather.