As scientists rush to learn more about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, most doctors agree that whatever they discover won’t prompt a sigh of relief.
Omicron brings yet another complexity to the global coronavirus crisis that has persisted for close to two years. The Associated Press reported Monday afternoon that federal health officials have found that in short order, omicron has become the dominant variant in the United States.
Using genomic sequencing, a New Mexico laboratory confirmed an omicron case in the state nine days ago in Bernalillo County. Omicron has appeared in most states of the nation, and while the delta variant continues to be the strain of most concern here, doctors say omicron easily could become the dominant strain in the state within weeks.
A state Health Department spokeswoman provided no additional details Monday on the state of omicron in New Mexico.
The AP quoted federal officials as saying omicron accounted for 73 percent of new infections nationwide last week, about six times the share of infections the variant made up a week ago.
Both omicron and delta belong to the pandemic and neither is to be trifled with, area doctors say.
“The bottom line is, it doesn’t matter a whole lot” which variant is prevalent, said Dr. Wendy Johnson , medical director of La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe. Responsible behavior involves getting vaccinated and acquiring a booster shot, she added.
But as holiday parties, gatherings, dinners and restaurant visits increase this week, doctors encouraged caution. Johnson advised against gathering with unvaccinated people and recommended avoiding large crowds in cramped spaces.
“I know a lot of people have canceled their holiday travel plans because of omicron,” she said. “I would minimize going to restaurants, personally.”
Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, a public health faculty member at New Mexico State University, encouraged state residents to take plenty of walks and to exercise outside, where the air is cleaner.
He also said people shouldn’t self-diagnose colds and influenza.
“Individuals must seek testing when they suspect any symptoms,” he wrote in an email message.
Dr. Jeffrey Salvon-Harman, chief patient safety officer with Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said omicron could aggressively move into New Mexico in two to four weeks. With both strains coexisting for a time, Salvon-Harman said, a record rate of coronavirus cases in the state could result.
He expressed concern for the health care workforce, which already is overtaxed, he said. “Roughly a month from now, we would expect for the health system to be severely stressed,” he said.
He said to-go orders and curbside pickups are a safer way to enjoy restaurant food than sitting down indoors at eating places.
Johnson said a study out of South Africa, one of the countries in which the variant was first detected, indicates omicron might not be as severe as the delta variant. But the American population is older, she said, and for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, it’s certain to be “a very, very dangerous virus.”
Even if omicron is milder than the delta variant, as many suspect, they say its ability to infect far more people has the potential to worsen congestion in already packed hospitals.
Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, was among local doctors who said that some formulas of monoclonal antibodies, an effective therapy for certain coronavirus patients, might not have the impact on omicron they have on the delta variant. Much remains to be learned about the variant, he said.
“I think travel is still OK,” Gonzales said. “But I would strongly encourage masks at all times during travel.” That includes when inside an airport, he said.
Like others, Gonzales stressed the importance of vaccinations, booster shots, wearing masks, washing hands and distancing. It’s vital, he said, to continue defending against this persistent disease.
