The Santa Fe Fire Department and the Kiwanis Club have given Old Man Gloom a new role — putting out fires instead of burning in them.

For nearly a century, the giant marionette officially known as Zozobra has burned to the ground every year at Santa Fe's Fort Marcy Park, turning people's collected glooms to ash. But now Zozobra has taken a new form as a brand-new fire engine dubbed Zozobra 1. The engine, which will accompany firefighters and paramedics from Murales Road's Fire Station 1, was formally unveiled Friday morning steps away from where he has been lit on fire 98 times. The truck is decorated with decals of Zozobra mid-burn on the sides of the truck.

Fire Chief Brian Moya said his department's first themed fire engine cost $750,000 — plus $50,000 for design work — and took about 3 1/2 years to go from design phase to getting approvals to getting it made in Louisiana to the unveiling ceremony. 

