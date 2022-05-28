Dirt, sand and a little bit of straw.
Add some water, pack the mixture into bricks and let them bake under the hot summer sun.
Adobe is an ancient and labor-intensive building material, but it has become more popular in recent years in New Mexico because it’s an environmentally friendly way to construct a home or commercial building, according to the Earthbuilders’ Guild, an organization that promotes and aims to preserve earthen construction.
Jake Barrow, a program director for Cornerstones Community Partnerships, a historical conservation nonprofit that also works to keep the tradition alive, said adobe has been used as a building material around the world for over 1,000 years.
The use of adobe in the Southwest dates to the 17th century, when it was introduced by the Spanish, he said.
The bricks are stacked into walls for a home or church and then slathered with more adobe to create a smooth mud-plaster finish.
“In New Mexico, before the 20th century, most of the villages were all built out of adobe,” Barrow said.
Cornerstones invited its volunteers, members of the Earthbuilders’ Guild and community people to gather Saturday at the San Miguel Chapel in downtown Santa Fe, one of the nation’s oldest churches, to learn the craft and help recreate history by building bricks together.
Making adobe brick traditionally has been a community-wide ordeal.
“In the old days, in May, people would get together and make bricks, much like we are today,” Barrow said.
Cornerstone Executive Director Tracey Enright said the bricks built Saturday will be used to restore historic adobe buildings throughout Northern New Mexico.
“These buildings survive well in the weather,” Enright said, “but they need constant care, which is a beautiful thing about it because you stay engaged with the buildings.”
Enright said it is important for people to see historic adobe buildings like the San Miguel Chapel and feel the texture of the straw and gravel embedded in its walls. “It’s an educational piece that people can come and see and touch this. Because it’s real, and it’s right here, and it’s a long piece of New Mexico’s history,” she said.
Cornerstones will soon help maintain the San Miguel Chapel by layering on new mud plaster, Enright added.
Barrow said most modern adobe-style houses are made from stabilized adobe — which contains asphalt — but some Native American and rural communities still use traditional brick-making methods to build their homes.
Esther Fredrickson, a business manager for Albuquerque Joinery, also builds new homes made with traditional adobe building techniques.
Adobe homes can be more expensive and take longer to build, Fredrickson said, but there are benefits.
When built properly, adobe homes can retain temperature, keeping them cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They cost less to maintain and can last hundreds of years.
Fredrickson said her homes have become popular, especially among younger homebuyers looking for something unique.
“It’s more artisanal, it’s more handmade, and some people really appreciate that,” Fredrickson said.