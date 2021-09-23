TAOS — Taos County sheriff's deputies have arrested Kody Martinez, 28, of Ojo Sarco in connection with the death last month of Uvaldo Lopez of Peñasco, a former U.S. Forest Service firefighter and well-loved worker at Taos Ski Valley who had gone missing in late August.
Martinez is suspected of fatally striking Lopez with his own truck on a night of heavy drinking in the mountains near El Valle — and then leaving Lopez's body along a forest road. Martinez was arrested Sept. 17 on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident that caused great bodily harm or death, failing to give information or render aid and tampering with evidence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Martinez at first denied traveling into the mountains with Lopez and a third man, Lawrence Rael, in Lopez's truck, but later said he went unwillingly, the affidavit said.
The court document details a drunken mishap in which Lopez's truck got stuck along a road just after dark. Rael told investigators with the Taos County Sheriff's Office that Lopez got out of the truck to help push it and asked Martinez to drive. As they were trying to rock the truck back and forth to get it free, Rael said, the truck moved forward, and Lopez was run over by the front right tire.
Rael checked Lopez for a pulse and found none, the affidavit said.
He and Martinez passed out in Lopez's truck for the night and then returned it to the Peñasco area the next morning, Rael told investigators.
Lopez's wife reported him missing Aug. 25. She told Taos County deputies he did not come home after an argument, according to the affidavit. She went to stay with her mother until Lopez could “sober up,” she added.
She later told investigators her husband had gone drinking in the mountains with friends.
A resident found Lopez's body off Forest Road 207 near El Valle on Sept. 7, and the state Office of the Medical Investigator was called to the scene.
OMI investigators could not find any “unnatural defects on the body,” and no wounds to indicate Lopez had been shot, stabbed or beaten, the affidavit said. However, Taos County investigators noticed “several small trees that appeared to have been run over and other indications that a vehicle had driven through the area, spun out a couple of times and tried to turn around in several places."
There was a bottle of whiskey near Lopez's body.
Investigators later found Lopez’s white Toyota Tacoma in a driveway off Rio Chiquito Road near Peñasco. They searched the truck but didn't find any traces of blood, bodily fluids or chemical cleaners. A search of the area where the truck was discovered also uncovered no evidence.
A resident told investigators two men had left Lopez's truck in the private driveway, the affidavit said. One of them was Rael, who said Lopez’s death “might have been accidental.”
As investigators spoke with Rael, he began to give more details about the incident but said he couldn’t recall everything that occurred that night because he had blacked out, the affidavit said.
In another conversation with investigators, Rael said he remembered the truck getting stuck and Lopez getting run over as the men tried to free the vehicle.
Rael has not been charged in connection with Lopez’s death.
Martinez has a prior charge of leaving the scene of an accident in 2013; he pleaded guilty to the count in 2015. He was charged with battery on a peace officer in 2015 but the case was dismissed without prejudice. In 2020, he was charged with residential burglary and battery on a household member.
Martinez is scheduled to appear before state District Judge Emilio Chavez on Thursday afternoon for a hearing to determine whether he should be detained until his trial.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
