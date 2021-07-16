Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa will reopen Aug. 2 at limited capacity — nearly one year after an Aug. 6, 2020, fire destroyed the Northern New Mexico resort’s historic bathhouse.
Construction continues but some accommodations and the Artesian Restaurant will open. Only overnight guests will have access to the Mud Pool, Large Pool, Arsenic Pool and Kiva Pool.
Day guests won’t be able to soak at Ojo Caliente until the resort opens at full capacity, expected in late October, marketing director James Walker wrote in an email.
“We are planning a phased reopening at limited capacity in August which will continue over the next three, to four, months,” Walker wrote.
Spa services or overnight guests will also be available in August with a limited number of daily appointments.
The year-long closure of Ojo Caliente followed an Aug. 6, 2020, fire that broke out about 6:30 p.m. in the the bathhouse, fully consuming the historic structure built in 1868. A cause has not been determined, but the state Fire Marshall's Office determined “this was a non-criminal act,” Capt. Jimmy Vigil said.
“The high probably is it started in the sauna,” Vigil said. “We could not rule out electrical or mechanical components. We decided the cause was undetermined.”
The bathhouse contained not only a sauna, steam room and massage area but also the resort’s pump room that is “an integral piece of delivering water to all of those pools,” Ojo Caliente managing partner Andy Joseph told The Taos News in the days following the fire.
