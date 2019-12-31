An Ojo Caliente man led authorities on a roughly 18-mile car chase that ended when he crashed into railroad tracks near La Cienega.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office arrested Lucas Culin, 37, on Monday and charged him with aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, unlawful taking of a vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, resisting an officer and driving with a revoked license.
It was Culin's third DWI arrest since 2002 and his second while under the influence of drugs, according to online court records.
Deputy Kurt Whyte tried to pull over Culin on N.M. 599 after seeing him swerve between lanes and driving between 70 and 90 mph, according to a statement of probable cause filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Culin drove over spike strips at South Meadows Road, damaging his passenger side tires. But he kept driving and hit a second spike strip near an Interstate 25 frontage road, according to charging documents.
He continued driving onto I-25, where he drove off the left side of the road and onto the railroad tracks. Culin refused to get out of the vehicle and told deputies he would kill himself with a knife. But eventually he got out and was handcuffed.
Culin told deputies he had taken methamphetamine and benzodiazepine before driving.
He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail and appeared in court Tuesday, where he was released on a secured $2,500 bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15.
