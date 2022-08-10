An advocacy group for the state's fossil fuel industry has filed an appeal challenging a newly enacted rule aimed at cutting oil field pollutants that cause toxic ozone.

The Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico is appealing the ozone precursor rule, which regulators say will reduce nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds that form ground-level ozone.

This type of ozone can impair breathing and, at high enough doses, damage the heart and lungs.

