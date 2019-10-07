Oil and gas executives from New Mexico and beyond have descended upon Santa Fe for a major energy conference that is scheduled to hear from U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday.
The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference kicked off on Monday with the bulk of its agenda at the Eldorado Hotel.
Attendees heard from Occidental Petroleum President and CEO Vicki Hollub , New Mexico State Investment Officer Steven Moise and State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard . There was also a panel with the mayors of Hobbs, Artesia and Farmington as well as a commissioner from Eddy County.
Moise gave an update on the recent growth in the state’s permanent funds and an overview of their investment allocation and performance.
Meanwhile, Garcia Richard encouraged energy companies and the State Land Office to have an “open and honest conversation on how we can move our state forward.”
“It’s easy in this political environment with the rhetoric and the energy to get sidetracked from the good news, from the successes we can talk about when you and I work together,” Garcia Richard said.
“Since day one, we’ve worked with industry to make more money for our state by expediting our internal processes, by expanding our field staff, by nearing doubling our boots on the ground in southeast New Mexico,” she added.
Over the weekend, attendees participated in golf tournaments sponsored by oil service companies Halliburton and Schlumberger, and a wine-tasting fundraiser at Bar Alto.
Tuesday’s agenda will also include a session with Garrett Golding , business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.