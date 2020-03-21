When Eddy County Manager Allen Davis took to the streets of Carlsbad this week, traffic was lighter than usual.
That was to be expected — public schools were shut and the city's service industry was seriously curtailed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But Davis still didn’t notice a decrease in the throngs of full-size pickups and semis that have become emblematic of southeast New Mexico’s oil boom.
“The truck traffic activity — I have not seen a noticeable drop in that traffic at this point,” Davis said. “Those are the only people on the road.”
This week, as U.S. oil prices plummeted to their lowest point since 1998, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered many businesses closed or scaled back in an effort to encourage residents to stay home and limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Interviews with local officials and businesses in Eddy and Lea counties suggested that while the governor’s order and a previous move to close public schools certainly put a sudden damper on daily life in the oil patch, there hasn’t yet been a visible impact on activity related to oil and gas production in the area.
That may soon come. Seasoned economists, local officials and key state legislators say that if prices stay at current levels, it’s only a matter of time before new drilling ceases, oil workers are laid off, and the truck traffic and other industry-related activity slow.
While it’s too early to tell exactly when that might happen, they say the lucrative boom that looked nearly invincible just a few months ago could evaporate. And that would be very bad news for a state that depends on the oil and gas industry for around 45 percent of its revenue.
“If these prices last very long, the state is in deep trouble,” said Jim Peach, a New Mexico State University economics professor emeritus.
To make matters worse, unlike the last severe oil price drop in 2016, today’s worries aren’t just about the energy industry. This time, there’s a pandemic that has brought the U.S. and state economy to a screeching halt.
“This is really unprecedented stuff,” Peach said. “There’s no question the state is going to suffer a revenue loss.”
That loss, said Sen. John Arthur Smith, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, could be as much as $1 billion if oil prices maintain their current range into the next fiscal year.
About $600 million of that would be attributed to low oil prices, while the rest would come from a decline in gross receipts taxes, said Smith, D-Deming.
That stark reality prompted legislators on both sides of the aisle to say last week that the state likely will need to call a special session this year. While some Republicans urged the governor to immediately call a session, other influential lawmakers, such as Smith, called for a more measured approach.
“We need to look at the landscape a little further down the road,” he said.
Smith, who wields considerable influence over budgetary decisions in the Legislature, said the state would try to cut dispensable items from the budget before tapping a fund known as the Tax Stabilization Reserve, which was holding $1.1 billion as of January, according to the State Investment Council.
Oil producers in the Permian Basin are largely at the mercy of Saudi Arabia and Russia, which started a price war earlier this month that triggered the steep decline. Demand for oil already had been affected by the spread of COVID-19 when those countries failed to agree on supply cuts aimed at driving up prices.
Markets did get some good news last week when reports emerged that President Donald Trump might consider diplomatic efforts to try to get Saudi Arabia to lower production. But West Texas Intermediate crude still ended the week under $23 per barrel, well under half the level it was at just one month ago and nearly one-third of its $63 high in January.
“They’re not optimistic,” Smith said.
The oil and gas industry did get some help from the state last week. The emergency public health order that went into effect Thursday limited hotels to 50 percent capacity, but it contained an exemption for businesses providing temporary housing to people employed in the state.
The carve-out was at least partially intended to help the many lodging facilities — also called man camps — that house oil workers in southeast New Mexico, the Governor’s Office said.
Rep. Jim Townsend, the minority leader in the state House of Representatives, said the exemption was the result of talks between the executive branch and Republican legislators like himself who hail from that part of the state.
“I was proud that they came back and exempted southeast New Mexico, where we have many of these facilities already at capacity,” said Townsend, R-Artesia.
Permian Lodging, which operates a large facility in Carlsbad that can house hundreds of oil workers, said Friday it would fall under that exemption and would continue to house as many oil workers as needed. The company said it didn’t have an exact number for the camp’s current occupancy but it had fallen a bit.
“We’re not quite a full capacity, as you can imagine with the environment we’re operating in,” said Jon Baker, the company’s director of operations.
Baker said the Carlsbad facility was taking social-distancing measures such as only housing one worker per double room and closing the cafeteria to dine-in service.
Some oil companies in the Permian already have announced a reduction in operations.
Apache Corp., an exploration and production company based in Houston, said it plans to reduce the number of rigs it operates in the Permian to zero, while curtailing its 2020 capital investment plans by as much as $900 million. Texas-based Pioneer Natural Resources, which operates in the basin, said it would reduce its rig count from 22 to 11 within the next two months, as it cuts its drilling and completion capital budget by 45 percent in 2020.
Exxon Mobil said in early March, when U.S. oil prices were still above $45 per barrel, it would reduce output growth in the Permian Basin by around 10 percent over the next two years. Less than two weeks later, when prices had plunged below $30, the company appeared to suggest greater cuts were coming, saying it would make “significant” reductions to spending.
The impact of such announcements on local production activity isn’t yet apparent in the Carlsbad area, said City Administrator John Lowe.
“We’ve seen no difference in activity,” Lowe said.
Indeed, New Mexico’s active rig count hit an all-time high of 117 the week ending March 13, according to oil field services company Baker Hughes, although the count fell to 112 this past week.
But when oil companies cut their investment plans, it can take time for the impact to be felt on the ground.
“You don’t just shut down the oil field immediately,” said Sen. Gay Kernan, a Republican from oil-rich Hobbs. “It’s more an issue down the road when capital investment dries up.”
For the time being, producers will continue to operate rigs that are already drilling, but when it comes time to start new wells, they very well may cancel their plans, Peach said.
“Below $30 a barrel, there’s no point in starting a well,” he said.
