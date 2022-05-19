Though the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has slowed, officials are girding for a difficult day that may be problematic for much-needed aircraft dropping water and fire retardant.
The fire, according to a Thursday morning news release, is at 303,341 acres and 34 percent containment. Nearly 2,200 people are on the ground in the operation.
The key area in the battle against the fire is the N.M. 518 corridor near Angostura, where crews have worked to keep the blaze from spreading north toward Black Lake and Angel Fire. A spot fire was contained Thursday just north of N.M. 518.
"We will do everything we can if any more of those spots occur across the line to suppress them immediately," said operations section chief Jayson Coil.
Officials have said throughout the week that the fight on the north and west areas of the fire would begin to enter a crucial phase with expected winds this weekend.
"We recognize that the next three days are going to be critical for the duration of this event and for our ability to reduce the overall acreage to the extent possible for the entire incident, frankly," Coil said during a Friday morning briefing.
Firefighters are concentrating on what Coil said was 24 square miles of the fire, in an area north of Angostura, where the blaze could pivot and make another significant run. Such an occurrence, he said, would prompt a variety of different strategic measures.
The variable, as it has been for the fire, is what will happen with wind, which is expected to be significant through much of the day, at 15 to 20 mph throughout with gusts to 35 mph. There is a red flag warning through much of the fire zone.
Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle in the area near Pecos Canyon, though the fire has not made a big move there. Officials said crews continue to build contingency lines to keep the fire out of communities east of the village of Pecos.
Though it has not grown appreciably in size for several days, the Cerro Pelado Fire still burns southwest of Los Alamos. It is at 45,605 acres — making it larger than the famed Cerro Grande Fire of 2000 — and 74 percent containment.