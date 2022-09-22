Santa Fe Public Schools, pressured by a steep decline in student enrollment, aging facilities and expected changes in K-12 education spurred by a landmark lawsuit against the state, on Thursday announced the start of a new community process to plan for the district’s future.

Or, in the words of school officials, “reimagining” the district.

The move comes more than two years after the Santa Fe school board approved a resolution promising to rethink how it will deliver education to a shrinking number of students without closing schools amid a failed proposal by some board members to consolidate three small midtown and east-side campuses.

