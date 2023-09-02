090123_LS_WindTurbines_2_RGB.jpg

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks Friday at the groundbreaking for the SunZia wind and transmission project near Corona.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

This year marked a milestone in a long-fought effort to gain the necessary permitting and approvals for an energy infrastructure project in New Mexico that proponents say is necessary to aid in a transition away from fossil fuel-powered energy.

Now, the 550-mile high-voltage transmission line and 3,500-megawatt solar farm comprising the SunZia project just need to be constructed.

The transmission line is planned to take wind-generated power from a Torrance County station north of the small town of Corona to south-central Arizona, where it will provide electricity for an estimated 3 million people each year via Arizona and California energy markets. The project was hailed Friday by a who's-who of political leaders, including U.S. Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland.

