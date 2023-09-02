This year marked a milestone in a long-fought effort to gain the necessary permitting and approvals for an energy infrastructure project in New Mexico that proponents say is necessary to aid in a transition away from fossil fuel-powered energy.
Now, the 550-mile high-voltage transmission line and 3,500-megawatt solar farm comprising the SunZia project just need to be constructed.
The transmission line is planned to take wind-generated power from a Torrance County station north of the small town of Corona to south-central Arizona, where it will provide electricity for an estimated 3 million people each year via Arizona and California energy markets. The project was hailed Friday by a who's-who of political leaders, including U.S. Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland.
Just to get to this point, some say, is an example of how far renewable energy industry has come — and yet, how far it still has to go. With more transmission developments in the pipeline, they contend the yearslong delays on SunZia point to the need for a more streamlined process for government approval.
The project, which will be built across federal, state and private lands, received the OK from the federal Bureau of Land Management in May for final changes to the route of the transmission line after 16 years of planning and negotiations.
Smoothing the approval process is critical in a state like New Mexico that has plenty of muscle — wind, sunshine, open territory — to flex when it comes to renewable energy development. And at least three other transmission projects are on tap here.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich — a fierce advocate for SunZia for years — praised what he described as a thorough process of community engagement, saying it helped to "minimize negative impacts on people, wildlife and tribal cultural resources" as well as any development process he'd ever seen.
Environmental advocates have also lauded the efforts of Pattern Energy Group — which took over the whole project in July 2022 — to engage landowners and stakeholder groups to bring the line closer to reality. And at Friday's event in Corona, several noted the difficulty of threading the transmission line through a thicket of stakeholder concerns ranging from environmental to military.
Vijay Satyal, deputy director of a regional markets team for environmental advocacy group Western Resource Advocates, followed much of the SunZia project's journey to approval. The group submitted a brief in support of the project in 2022 in advance of its approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission.
He cited the project's struggles with environmental requirements from multiple agencies, along with what he called "not in my backyard issues" and changes to accommodate the White Sands Missile Range, among other hangups.
"These were genuine and valid challenges they had to go through," Satyal said. "When you combine them all together, it leads to the significant delay."
Part of the solution, Satyal said, could be more alignment of requirements and review of projects at the federal and state levels.
Former state Public Regulation Commissioner Steve Fischmann noted "as an outside observer," the SunZia project seemed to be revived after Pattern Energy took over, following years of hangups.
Fischmann agreed the approval processes "need to be better."
"A lot needs to be done to streamline the way things are approved," Fischmann said. "It doesn’t serve the public very well that we haven’t streamlined this process."
The SunZia project partnered with the state's Renewable Energy Transmission Authority, a quasi-governmental entity that works with developers through the complicated approval process.
A 2022 study released by the agency states "permitting requirements vary across multiple jurisdictional levels and can involve sequential rather than simultaneous review of related aspects" and that "streamlining the permitting process within and across states could reduce the time needed in [the permitting stage.]"
The study also pointed out that building transmission lines underground could reduce opposition from communities that is based on "visual impact," although the practice is only used "on an as-needed basis to limit cost of projects."
The authority is partnered with three other transmission line projects slated for construction in the state, including the RioSol line, which it is developing with Pattern Energy to run alongside the SunZia line.
The other two lines are the North Path line, which is planned to take about 4,000 megawatts from Union County to San Juan County, and the Mora Line, planned to carry 182 megawatts of wind power from Union County in the far northeastern part of the state to Las Vegas, N.M.
Satyal said he hopes to see more "intra- and inter-agency coordination" and potentially simultaneous review of transmission projects in the future, which he said could align expectations and intentions between federal and state agencies to speed the approval or rejection process.
He noted a significant aspect of SunZia is it will transport energy efficiently from rural New Mexico to a populated area of Arizona. High-voltage direct current lines can move power not only "very fast," he said, but also "with less losses," and the one SunZia is planning will operate at 525 kilovolts.
To transition away from fossil fuels, Satyal said, "we are going to need more transmission."