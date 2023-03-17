The public will have a chance to hear detailed updates on the Pojoaque Basin Regional Water System's construction and the Aamodt litigation that spurred it. 

A forum will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pojoaque Valley High School, with an array of government and tribal officials giving updates and answering questions about the massive project that will divert and treat Rio Grande water to ease the strain on the area's wells and streams.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Santa Fe County, the State Engineer's Office and pueblo leaders will be among those providing information. State Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, will act as moderator. 