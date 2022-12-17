Jazzy Gonzales turned 2 the day after she came off a ventilator.

She was among 20 infants and children at the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital who were being kept alive on respirators just over a week ago as RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections swept across the state, swelling many hospitals beyond capacity.

Public health officials for weeks have asked state residents to increase mask wearing and handwashing, and to get vaccinated, remain socially distanced and stay home if they're sick as hospitals struggle with a surge of patients and a lack of supplies.

