The Medio Fire is still burning northeast of Santa Fe, consuming some areas of fuel inside the perimeter, Santa Fe National Forest officials said.
Fire managers said there would be some unburned pockets within the fire's containment lines. The lightning-caused Medio Fire, which began Aug. 17, was declared fully contained in mid-September.
Fire officials said the pockets that are still burning are capable of putting up visible smoke, but pose no danger to the extended area, according to a news release.
About 30 percent of the area burned at high or moderate severity, increasing the chance for post-fire runoff. However, dry conditions continue to rule in the area.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.