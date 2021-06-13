Investigators have determined the 200-acre Rincon Fire northeast of Santa Fe was caused by a lightning strike.
The blaze has been burning in steep, rocky terrain in the Pecos Wilderness since Friday and was zero percent contained as of Sunday evening, according to a news release from Santa Fe National Forest.
An incident management team is expected to take command of the fire Tuesday morning.
Storm cells in the area raised the relative humidity enough to keep the fire from growing, but also prevented a planned infrared flight from capturing an aerial map of the blaze, according to the release.
Meanwhile, the Poso Fire about 10 miles north of El Rito in Carson National Forest had burned 1,450 acres and was 18 percent contained as of Sunday. That blaze was ignited by lightning on May 29.
