Brighter skies may mean crews were turning the tide against the Medio and Caja fires, which continued to burn Thursday on opposite sides of the Santa Fe area.
Officials with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team said Thursday investigators determined the 3,166-acre Medio Fire near Rio en Medio was caused by a lightning strike. The fire was 37 percent contained Thursday.
Spokesman Steven La-Sky said firefighters moving south to north continued to work a line on the fire. Burnout operations, credited with reducing the risk to homeowners along Forest Road 102, will continue for the next several days, according to a news release.
About 263 people were battling the fire.
Crews with the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative will assess damage to power line infrastructure. The line provides electricity to Ski Santa Fe and a communications tower at Tesuque Peak.
Archaeologists also were doing fire protection along Forest Road 102, La-Sky said.
The fire — which had darkened Santa Fe's skies for much of the past week with thick smoke — was expected to continue moving east and into the burn scar from the 2011 Pacheco Fire. Crews hope the fire burns out in this area because of the lack of vegetation growth.
Members of the public are restricted from entering areas of Santa Fe National Forest affected by the Medio Fire. This includes the area flanked by the Rio Nambé Trail to the north, the Borrego Trail and Forest Road 412 to the east, Forest Road 102 to the south and the forest boundary line to the west.
Meanwhile, the Caja Fire southwest of Santa Fe was listed Thursday as 70 percent contained. The fire, also caused by a lightning strike, remained at about 158 acres. At one time, the U.S. Forest Service had estimated it was at 600 acres, but that figure was reduced earlier this week.
Fire officials said 30 firefighters were working at the site.
