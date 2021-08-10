A small, lightning-caused blaze in the Pecos Wilderness has been labeled the Sarca Fire by Santa Fe National Forest officials.
The fire, located about eight miles southeast of Chimayó an area that includes ponderosa pine and Douglas fir, was less than one acre Tuesday afternoon, officials said in a news release. Firefighters were beginning to construct a hand line around the fire, but were hindered by lightning in the area.
Showers and thunderstorms are predicted through the week in the area, forest officials said. They added smoke may be seen from Española, Truchas and Chimayó.
