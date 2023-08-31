TAOS — A Starbucks under construction at Paseo del Pueblo Sur and Herdner Road in Taos burned in a fire reported just before midnight Wednesday.
Taos Volunteer Fire Department Chief Eddie Joe Abeyta said Thursday an investigator with the State Fire Marshal's Office was en route to investigate the cause of the blaze, which left the front of the building charred. A vandal also spray painted an expletive on a window.
"The investigator that's going has a dog that can sniff out accelerants," Abeyta said.
News the coffee corporation was constructing its first brick-and-mortar location in Taos last week was met with widespread opposition from residents, many of whom have opposed the introduction of other big corporations in town. In comments on social media, many people argued Taos already has two Starbucks inside its major grocery stores, Albertsons and Smiths, and that a standalone location would harm small-business owners.
Graffiti on a window of the building expressed the dissent in a profane statement, raising suspicions the cause of the fire could be arson. Taos Fire Marshal Erik Oisen-Vreek said he thought the graffiti predated the fire, but the owner of the property where the new Starbucks is being built disagreed.
"Someone would have called me and told me about it," building owner Clint Jameson said of the graffiti. "I'm confident that the contractor or structure manager or someone would have been like, 'Someone broke in and graffitied the windows.' ”