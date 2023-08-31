TAOS — A Starbucks under construction at Paseo del Pueblo Sur and Herdner Road in Taos burned in a fire reported just before midnight Wednesday.

Taos Volunteer Fire Department Chief Eddie Joe Abeyta said Thursday an investigator with the State Fire Marshal's Office was en route to investigate the cause of the blaze, which left the front of the building charred. A vandal also spray painted an expletive on a window.

"The investigator that's going has a dog that can sniff out accelerants," Abeyta said.

