TAOS — A Taos High School student who died in a car crash Sunday was identified as 15-year-old Arry Jeantette by friends and family on social media this week, and a GoFundMe page to help her family with funeral expenses has already exceeded its $12,000 goal by Tuesday afternoon.
Orlando Ortega, owner of Orlando's Restaurant, posted a photo of Jeantette on Facebook on Tuesday. He said she had been an employee at the popular establishment.
"We lost our angel Arry in a car accident a couple nights ago," he said. "Definitely taken from this world too early. Your family here at the cafe will miss you dearly."
Jeantette was pronounced dead after law enforcement responded to a fatal crash around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Six other passengers also were in the car. Three were treated at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, with the driver and two other occupants eventually flown to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.
On Tuesday afternoon, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the driver remained in critical condition.
"Seatbelts did not appear to have been worn by the occupants and excessive speed and alcohol use is suspected," Hogrefe wrote in a news release issued Monday morning. "The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this press release."
According to court documents, an investigation of the accident led investigators with the Taos County Sheriff’s Office to charge 18-year-old Haley Martinez with eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for hosting a party and possibly providing alcohol to those involved in the crash.
A statement of probable cause filed in Taos Magistrate Court against Martinez says that as deputies arrived on scene, they reported making phone contact with the mother of a teenager — whom she had recently reported to dispatch as missing. During the search for the teenager, contact was made with several individuals who had been previously pulled over not far from the site of the crash.
After inquiring about a potential party in the area, deputies were eventually directed to a house on Los Cordovas Road where they saw Martinez picking up trash from what appeared to have been a party, according to the statement of probable cause.
"I observed alcoholic beverages, such as beer cans and empty containers of liquor spread throughout the yard," the reporting deputy wrote in a report.
Seven other underage individuals were also located at the property, the report states. Court records state Martinez admitted to having a party but told deputies she did not provide the alcohol.
Martinez was charged with eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.
The news of the death and possible connection to a homecoming party sent shockwaves through the Taos school community.
"Our hearts are broken as we come together to help our students, parents, and staff recover from this weekend’s tragic accident," said Taos Municipal Schools Superintendent Valerie Trujillo in a news release.
"As we send our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the families of the student we lost and to the students who were seriously injured, we will make every effort to provide support services for our students and staff who need grief counseling throughout this week," Trujillo continued.
During Martinez's arraignment Monday, she pleaded not guilty to the eight charges filed against her. Her attorney, Albuquerque-based John Day, waived a formal reading of the charges before Taos Magistrate Ernest Ortega.
Martinez was released on an unsecured appearance bond on the conditions she maintain contact with her attorney, refrain from contact with any of the alleged victims and she not possess alcohol.