TAOS — A Taos High School student who died in a car crash Sunday was identified as 15-year-old Arry Jeantette by friends and family on social media this week, and a GoFundMe page to help her family with funeral expenses has already exceeded its $12,000 goal by Tuesday afternoon.

Orlando Ortega, owner of Orlando's Restaurant, posted a photo of Jeantette on Facebook on Tuesday. He said she had been an employee at the popular establishment.

"We lost our angel Arry in a car accident a couple nights ago," he said. "Definitely taken from this world too early. Your family here at the cafe will miss you dearly."

