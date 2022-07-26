The body of a third member of a West Texas family killed Thursday in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon, northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., was found late Tuesday morning.

The three died when they were swept away during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire. All three members have been identified.

San Miguel County sheriff's deputies and the county fire chief found the body of Jimmy Chris Cummings, 62, who had gone missing amid the flash flood that also killed his wife, Linda Jane Cummings, 62, and her mother, 84-year-old Betty Greenhaw, the sheriff's office said.

