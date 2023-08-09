Black Feather fire

The sun sets Sunday evening behind a plume of smoke from the Black Feather Fire in the Santa Fe National Forest.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

The Black Feather Fire has slowed in southern Rio Arriba County, and officials hope more rain and cooler weather will help a new firefighting team extinguish the blaze.

Command over the firefighting effort for the 2,700-acre fire south of Gallina was transferred to a Type 1 incident management team Wednesday morning.

Such teams are often called in to battle more serious fires.

