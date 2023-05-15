They played the Sinatra classic "My Way" near the conclusion of former Gov. Jerry Apodaca's memorial service at the state Capitol. 

It was an appropriate musical sendoff. Apodaca was a New Mexico original; a politician and man who seemed determined to carve his own two-fisted path, regardless of the bumps along the way.

About 200 state officials — some current, some gone from office more than four decades — gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday to honor Apodaca, the state's governor from 1975-78. He died April 26 after an apparent stroke in Santa Fe, where he'd made his home in later years.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you