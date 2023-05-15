They played the Sinatra classic "My Way" near the conclusion of former Gov. Jerry Apodaca's memorial service at the state Capitol.
It was an appropriate musical sendoff. Apodaca was a New Mexico original; a politician and man who seemed determined to carve his own two-fisted path, regardless of the bumps along the way.
About 200 state officials — some current, some gone from office more than four decades — gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday to honor Apodaca, the state's governor from 1975-78. He died April 26 after an apparent stroke in Santa Fe, where he'd made his home in later years.
Those who occupied the state Capitol when Apodaca was governor were grayer — some supported by canes or a friend's helping arm. But all seemed a bit younger as speakers talked about a man who personified youthful energy as he headed a state moving toward the final quarter of the 20th century.
The attendees included former Govs. Bill Richardson and Toney Anaya, plus others who were getting their start, or just an inspiration, in state politics. They were a reflection, perhaps, of "the good old days," as Richard DeUriarte who worked as press secretary Apodaca, said in his eulogy.
The hour-plus event was followed by more than an hour of remembrances from others as Apodaca's body lay in state in the Rotunda. Apodaca stories weren't hard to come by — and many were as distinctive as the man himself.
Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman, a onetime state attorney general who defeated Apodaca in the 1982 Democratic Party primary for a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat, said Apodaca was a driven and direct politician, perhaps a reflection of a different time.
"He was focused to do what he thought was right as governor, and he did," said Bingaman, who came by the Capitol around 2:30 pm Monday to pay his respects.
The Rev. Charles Becknell, Apodaca's children and others, including current Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, recalled the former governor as a get-it-done guy who knew the clock was ticking — New Mexico governors of the time could not run for reelection.
Becknell, who said he first met Apodaca in 1974, said Apodaca looked at state government in the mid-1970s, and said, "Something needs fixing."
He credited Apodaca with reorganizing government by creating about a dozen departments and appointing Cabinet secretaries to run them.
Becknell and others said Apodaca chose Hispanics, Black people, women and others to create a diverse cabinet — and mindset — that had never been seen before in New Mexico. Apodaca was the first Hispanic to head state government since the 1920s.
Lujan Grisham, who spoke at Monday's event, said Apodaca led a "revolution" that helped make certain government reflected "the people they served."
She said the state, as well as the nation, have lost "an icon, a courageous leader."
Born Oct. 3, 1934, in Las Cruces, Apodaca was a star high school football player and recruited to the University of New Mexico, where he played for the Lobos in the 1950s. After graduating, he took a job as a football coach at an Albuquerque high school before returning to Las Cruces to get into the insurance business.
He parlayed an athlete's sense of competition into his leadership roles as both a two-term state senator and governor.
He was elected to the state Senate in 1965 and served until 1974. His son, Jeff Apodaca, said the fact his father was elected senator in a mostly Anglo, Republican-dominated part of the state at the time "tells you a lot" about his ability to connect with his constituents.
Quoting Richardson, the younger Apodaca said his father "was Latino when Latino wasn't cool."
While in office, Apodaca pushed hard for a variety of reforms in state government. He supported giving teachers annual raises, opened statewide kindergarten classes and helped create a community college system. The building that houses the state’s Public Education Department in Santa Fe is named in his honor.
He later served as a regent at the University of New Mexico, became a magazine publisher and pushed for Hispanics to enter corporate boardrooms. All were recalled by speakers and listeners alike.
Former state Sen. John Sapien, said his father worked with Apodaca as insurance agents decades ago.
Calling Jerry Apodaca "the last of a breed," Sapien said the former governor was an everyday businessman who "knew he could make New Mexico better." He recalled Apodaca as a moderate, someone who could bring both Democrats and Republicans to the table.
The Rev. Franklin D. Pretto-Ferro, who gave the closing blessing at the ceremony, said as much when he recalled playing with his band at the old Bull Ring and watching with delight as Apodaca and Republican lawmakers toasted a legislative agreement with wine glasses — a sign compromise had been achieved.
Pretto-Ferro joked there were "more movidas" happening in the Bull Ring, then located on Old Santa Fe Trail, than the Capitol in those days.
Though the celebration of Apodaca's life ended around 1:30 p.m., his casket remained in the Rotunda until 3 p.m., a good hour or so after the last of the crowd that had come to pay tribute to him had departed.
Then, it was quietly rolled out without fanfare. By then, the Capitol's first floor was devoid of people. A funeral Mass will be held for Apodaca at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi at noon Tuesday.
The silent, nearly unobserved departure of the casket Monday was in stark contrast to the pomp and circumstance of its entrance hours before.
A police motorcycle escort accompanied the hearse carrying Apodaca's casket to the Capitol, while an honor guard made up of law enforcement officials from different agencies accompanied the casket into the building.
Members of the honor guard took turns watching over — and saluting — the casket, as if honoring a fallen soldier.
Those who came to pay their respects were awash in the memories — of times gone by, of political battles won and lost, of opportunities sought and found. All of it was part of a man's life and legacy.
Like Sinatra, perhaps, a chairman of the board.
"We come to say goodbye," said Becknell, who once worked as a Cabinet secretary under Apodaca, "but God has already said hello."