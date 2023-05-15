Jeff Apodaca speaks at a memorial service Monday at the state Capitol in honor of his father, former Gov. Jerry Apodaca, who died in late April. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham two former governors, Bill Richardson and Toney Anaya, attended the event, which drew about 200 people to the Capitol Rotunda.
About 200 state officials and others gathered Monday in the state Capitol Rotunda to honor the late former Gov. Jerry Apodaca, who died in late April at the age of 88.
Apodaca was a football player at the University of New Mexico, and that sense of competition never evaporated when he traded his shoulder pads for a real contact sport: politics.
Determined and gritty, Apodaca parlayed his background in athletics, the insurance business and two terms in the state Senate into the highest office in New Mexico. A Democrat, he was elected governor in 1974, the first Hispanic to head the state in the modern era.
Apodaca died April 26 following what may have been a stroke at his home in Santa Fe, his son Jeff Apodaca said.
Jeff Apodaca said that while his father’s election in the 1970s was historic, his years after leaving the Governor’s Office may have had the most impact: Jerry Apodaca worked to make boardrooms and executive positions more accessible to minorities who’d rarely gotten access to those kinds of seats.
“His legacy is not that he was the first Latino governor elected,” Jeff Apodaca said. “His legacy was that he opened doors for minorities, Hispanics, women in the state and around the country.”
Born Oct. 3, 1934, in Las Cruces, Jerry Apodaca was a star high school football player and recruited to UNM, where he played for the Lobos in the 1950s. After graduating, he took a job as a football coach at Albuquerque’s Valley High School before returning to Las Cruces to get into the insurance business.
Apodaca was elected to the state Senate in 1965 and served until 1974, when he ran for governor and defeated Republican Joe Skeen.
Apodaca pushed hard for a variety of reforms in state government, specifically pointing his attention at education in New Mexico. The building that houses the state’s Public Education Department is named in his honor.
“He believed education was community up, not top down,” said Jeff Apodaca, who ran for governor in 2018.
New Mexico governors were limited to four-year nonconsecutive terms in the 1970s, and Jerry Apodaca ventured into the business world when he left office in 1979. He helped found Hispanic magazine, worked as a radio talk-show host, helped manage pension funds and served as a consultant for Hispanic-owned companies.
