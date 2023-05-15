Apodaca

Jeff Apodaca speaks at a memorial service Monday at the state Capitol in honor of his father, former Gov. Jerry Apodaca, who died in late April. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham two former governors, Bill Richardson and Toney Anaya, attended the event, which drew about 200 people to the Capitol Rotunda.

About 200 state officials and others gathered Monday in the state Capitol Rotunda to honor the late former Gov. Jerry Apodaca, who died in late April at the age of 88.

Apodaca was a football player at the University of New Mexico, and that sense of competition never evaporated when he traded his shoulder pads for a real contact sport: politics.

Determined and gritty, Apodaca parlayed his background in athletics, the insurance business and two terms in the state Senate into the highest office in New Mexico. A Democrat, he was elected governor in 1974, the first Hispanic to head the state in the modern era.

