Water is best tool in fight against bark beetles, expert says

A bark beetle in 2020. Infestations in piñon pines are among the effects of a drought that has held the Southwest in its grip since the late 1990s, as dehydrated trees can’t produce enough resin to repel the pests. But last summer’s exceptional monsoon and the wetter-than-expected winter and spring have led to less piñon loss this year, state officials and homeowner say. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A year ago, bark beetles were attacking drought-stressed piñon pines like an invading army, killing the trees in forests, urban areas and on residential properties.

The blight turned swaths of forests brown, leading to dire predictions New Mexico was heading toward a mass piñon die-off similar to the one in the early 2000s, which left huge barren gaps in the landscape.

Then the summer rains came when the parched piñons needed them most.

