A year ago, bark beetles were attacking drought-stressed piñon pines like an invading army, killing the trees in forests, urban areas and on residential properties.
The blight turned swaths of forests brown, leading to dire predictions New Mexico was heading toward a mass piñon die-off similar to the one in the early 2000s, which left huge barren gaps in the landscape.
Then the summer rains came when the parched piñons needed them most.
The monsoon, in fact, was exceptional, followed by a wetter-than-expected winter and spring — all of which made the piñons more resistant to beetles. Dehydrated trees can’t produce enough resin to repel the pests.
“Last year we saw quite a bit of piñon mortality when we did our aerial surveys,” said John Formby, a U.S. Forest Service entomologist. “Our surveyor who did go up last week told me that she is not seeing the piñon mortality that we saw last year in some of the same areas.”
The surveyor said she was surprised to observe no dead trees east of Mount Taylor, an area that had high die-off a year ago, Formby said.
Conditions have changed dramatically. A year ago, more than half of New Mexico was in the throes of extreme or exceptional drought, and the rest of the state was in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Now, more than half the state shows no drought, and the rest ranges from abnormally dry to moderate drought.
The question is how long this damper period will last. Forests and wooded areas will require a few back-to-back wet years to fully recover and rebuild their resilience against the beetles, Formby said.
It’s possible the region will enjoy a relatively brief wet spell before heading into another lengthy dry period that will again stress trees and open them up to beetle attacks, he said.
For now, though, the piñons don’t face a widespread assault from beetles and the threat of a once-in-a-decade mass kill.
Piñons are vulnerable to infestations because two breeds of beetles specifically target them, Formby said.
Bark beetles killed an estimated 350 million piñons in 2002 and millions in a less-catastrophic but still-severe die-off in 2013.
Certain beetles go after other trees, such as the Ponderosa pine, white fir and spruce, all of which showed signs of infestation in recent years, Formby said.
In 2021, aerial scouting showed beetles besieged about 240,000 acres more of forestland than in the previous year, Formby said.
Beetles infested piñon trees on 67,000 acres that year, compared with 5,000 acres in 2020.
Discolored trees — mostly Ponderosas — were observed on 121,000 acres in 2021, compared with 36,000 the prior year.
This data underscores how the situation has improved in this wetter cycle, he said.
Still, areas with heavy tree losses, such as Grants, Farmington and the Zuñi Mountains aren’t likely to recover, Formby said.
Further evidence of beetles being in decline are homeowners not asking state arborists for help in ridding the pests from their trees.
“We haven’t had any landowners reach out to our office this year with any concerns about infestation,” said Marissa Goodwin, project forester at the state Forestry Division’s Bernalillo District. “It sounds like in the past there [have] been a lot more folks reaching out to us because the trees on private properties are getting hit pretty hard.”
Inspectors going out in the field aren’t encountering wide-scale outbreaks as they did in past years, instead finding maybe one or two trees on a property with beetles, Goodwin said. Isolated beetle attacks often mean the tree is sick, not in a good growing spot or weakened from the prolonged drought, she added.
“It seems like the trees are doing a good job of defending themselves against the beetles when they are being attacked,” Goodwin said. “Their defenses are working now that there’s more water available to them. That’s encouraging as well.”
The agency is also involved in assisting landowners with thinning trees and chipping the wood, Goodwin said. In the past, all the chips and slash were removed because they can be a breeding nest for bark beetles, she said, adding this year some chips are being left as mulch but must be monitored.
Before chips are left, contractors must check the stumps to ensure the trees are producing enough resin to fend off any beetles, she said.
The message to landowners is that there is the potential for an outbreak in a wet year because the trees are still depleted from the previous dry years, she said.
“One wet year doesn’t undo the legacy effects of what has been a multi-year drought,” she said. “While we can celebrate that the beetle evidence isn’t as widespread this year and our trees are getting a reprieve, we still want to be cautious.”
The West has been in a drought since the late 1990s, with a smattering of wet years during this period.
A study published last year in the journal Nature Climate Change said the West was experiencing the driest 22-year period since A.D. 800, putting the region in a megadrought.
Human-driven climate change is compounding the drought’s severity and lengthening its duration, the researchers say, estimating it could drag on to the 30-year mark before it finally passes.
The drought was compounded by three back-to-back La Niña weather patterns that pushed precipitation northward, creating drier-than-normal conditions in the Southwest in the winter and spring.
This year’s La Niña faded early and was replaced by an El Niño, a weather pattern with roughly the reverse effect, bringing wetter conditions to the southern U.S. in the winter.
However, the El Niño is likely to weaken the monsoon, resulting in hotter, drier weather in July and August.
Goodwin said she hopes the storms of the past year have dampened the soil enough for the trees to shore up their resin and get through a hot spell without beetles invading them.
Teresa Seamster, who lives on 20 acres south of Santa Fe, said her perennial battle with bark beetles has eased up lately.
This year, her husband cut down 10 infested piñon trees, compared with 150 last year.
“Definitely the trees are in better shape,” Seamster said.
Unfortunately, most of the 10 piñons that were felled were large, mature trees that had become sickly, possibly from the bark beetles. The spring rains, rather than helping them, might have spurred the growth of competing trees nearby that weakened them, she said.
The spring rains passed weeks ago and have been followed by hotter weather and strong winds that could stress the trees, she said.
Although it was a relief to lose far fewer piñons to beetles this year, it was sad these more majestic trees were casualties, Seamster said. One was about 35 feet tall and 140 years old.
“It’s so hard to see those [trees] finally give in,” she said.