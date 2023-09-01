CORONA — Federal and state officials gathered Friday at a construction site north of the small Lincoln County village of Corona to celebrate the start of construction on what is being called the largest renewable energy infrastructure project in U.S. history. 

What appeared Friday to be only several acres of dirt will soon be the site of a station that will convert wind energy into direct current to be sent hundreds of miles away to Pinal County, Ariz. 

The SunZia project combines the development of about 3,500 megawatts of wind energy across Lincoln, Torrance and San Miguel counties and a 550-mile high-voltage transmission line planned to deliver the power to Arizona. The project — 16 years in the making — was taken over by California-based developer Pattern Energy last year, which invested $8 billion. 

090123_LS_WindTurbines_2_RGB.jpg

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks Friday at the groundbreaking for the SunZia wind and transmission project near Corona. 

