In backyards and off the beaten path, groups of New Mexicans are breaking public health orders this fall.
The state Department of Health has reduced the size of permitted gatherings from 10 people to five as cases of COVID-19 continue to skyrocket in Santa Fe County and around the state.
Enforcement is a challenge.
"We can't oversee every single outdoor gathering that violates the order, but we do monitor complaints and notifications that come to us through the public and/or public safety organizations," Department of Health spokeswoman Marisa Maez said. "COVID-19 spread is completely out of control across the state, and any municipality that is not doing everything it can to protect public health and limit the spread of the virus is doing a great disservice to New Mexico."
Those who violate the public health order may be subject to criminal and civil penalties, including but not limited to misdemeanor citations and fines of up to $5,000 per violation.
Ana Gonzales has been organizing outdoor, mostly maskless dance sessions for 10 to 15 people in backyards in Santa Fe and held a 20-person party in a graveyard in Madrid on Halloween.
"We're keeping the spirit of joy and be able to continue to do what we do," Gonzales said. "I'm not afraid. From public health point of view, I am in total respect for taking care of myself and others. We feel safe outside."
Santa Fe County added 65 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring its total to 2,308 infections since the pandemic began. The state also reported 16 deaths Saturday to bring the death count to 1,104.
Maez said that the Department of Health has asked local law enforcement to help enforce health orders.
"Any local law enforcement department or agency is fully empowered to enforce the public health order, which has the full weight of law," Maez said. "This is an all-hands-on-deck situation, and we expect local law enforcement departments and municipal governments to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep their communities safe by enforcing the public health order requiring masks and prohibiting gatherings. The requirements and guidelines the state establishes are the floor, not the ceiling."
Ben Valdez, deputy chief with the Santa Fe Police Department, said officers have issued five warnings and seven citations to people for failing to wear a mask.
"We can't be everywhere at once to tell people to wear a mask and limit the size of their gatherings," Valdez said. "If we get a call from a business or a citizen or the Department of Public Safety's hotline, we respond and try to educate and say, 'Hey, this is the public health order, and this is what you need to be doing to help us keep the community safe from this virus.' "
