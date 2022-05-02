As some areas and key installations near Las Vegas, N.M., have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders Monday, Santa Fe National Forest officials say the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire has increased in size and decreased in containment.
The state Department of Health on Monday morning said it was transferring patients from the Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas to a variety of other places around the state due to the fire's expansion.
Adult psychiatric patients are being sent to the state Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences in two of its secured units. Longterm patients are being moved to Genesis HealthCare facilities in Albuquerque and the Fort Bayard Medical Center near Silver City.
Forensic male patients are being moved with state police escort to Santa Rosa and forensic female patients are being moved to Santa Fe with police escort.
According to the news release, Kids at Care are going to Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque.
Patient and associate lines have been established for information: 505-827-2613 and 505-827-9710.
The institute's executive director, Timothy Shields, said in the news release patients and staff were evacuated overnight.
On Monday afternoon, officials with the American Red Cross said they were relocating their shelter operations from Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas to Glorieta Adventure Camps in Glorieta "out of an abundance of caution," citing smoke and safety concerns. However, the site at Old Memorial Middle School will remain open under the direction of San Miguel County.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Santa Fe National Forest reported the acreage consumed by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire at 120,653 with its containment at 20 percent.
The fire took another explosive step over the weekend, fueled by high winds. Officials in Las Vegas, N.M., have been preparing for a potential evacuation of the city. On Monday morning, San Miguel County officials said the communities of Luna and Cinder had been added to the evacuation list.
In a briefing Monday morning, officials said they are working on containment lines west of the city and other areas near the city of about 10,000. West and northwest winds continue to push the blaze, which made another significant run overnight.
The Cerro Pelado Fire southwest of Los Alamos also grew overnight and now is at 22,314 acres, with 10 percent containment. According to a posted map, the fire has touched part of the Valles Caldera National Preserve.
Fire officials said 1,052 people are now part of the effort and on Sunday night added more had been requested.
Meanwhile, officials reported the Cooks Peak Fire, northwest of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak complex, is at 59,065 acres with 69 percent containment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.