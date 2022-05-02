As some areas and key installations near Las Vegas, N.M., have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders Monday, Santa Fe National Forest officials say the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire has increased in size and decreased in containment.
Meanwhile, the Cerro Pelado Fire, buffeted by winds that have bedeviled crews for the past several days, also is growing more ominous. Los Alamos County said it was now on "ready" status for evacuations — the first step in a three-step process to notify residents when it's time to depart. The fire, southwest of Los Alamos, grew overnight and now is at 22,314 acres, with 10 percent containment. According to a posted map, the fire has touched part of the Valles Caldera National Preserve.
The fire is six miles from Los Alamos National Laboratory property and does not pose an immediate threat to the installation, according to a Monday news release.
The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire was at more than 138,000 acres Monday and 20 percent contained. With the fire near Las Vegas, the state Department of Health on Monday morning said it was transferring patients from the Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas to a variety of other places around the state due to the fire's expansion.
Adult psychiatric patients are being sent to the state Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences in two of its secured units. Longterm patients are being moved to Genesis HealthCare facilities in Albuquerque and the Fort Bayard Medical Center near Silver City.
Forensic male patients are being moved with state police escort to Santa Rosa and forensic female patients are being moved to Santa Fe with police escort.
According to the news release, Kids at Care are going to Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque.
Patient and associate lines have been established for information: 505-827-2613 and 505-827-9710.
The institute's executive director, Timothy Shields, said in the news release patients and staff were evacuated overnight.
On Monday afternoon, officials with the American Red Cross said they were relocating their shelter operations from Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas to Glorieta Adventure Camps in Glorieta "out of an abundance of caution," citing smoke and safety concerns. However, the site at Old Memorial Middle School will remain open under the direction of San Miguel County.
The fire took another explosive step over the weekend, fueled by high winds. Officials in Las Vegas, N.M., have been preparing for a potential evacuation of the city. On Monday morning, San Miguel County officials said the communities of Luna and Cinder had been added to the evacuation list.
In a briefing Monday morning, officials said they are working on containment lines west of the city and other areas near the city of about 13,000. West and northwest winds continue to push the blaze, which made another significant run overnight.
The Cerro Pelado Fire southwest of Los Alamos also grew overnight and now is at 22,314 acres, with 10 percent containment. According to a posted map, the fire has touched part of the Valles Caldera National Preserve.
Fire officials said 1,052 people are now part of the effort and on Sunday night added more had been requested.
Meanwhile, officials reported the Cooks Peak Fire, northwest of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak complex, is at 59,065 acres with 69 percent containment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.