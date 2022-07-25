As a monsoon in the forecast threatens to bring more heavy rains to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burn scar, several law enforcement agencies are still searching for a person who disappeared Thursday amid flash flooding in the Tecolote Canyon area of San Miguel County.
Two people whose bodies were found by investigators in floodwaters Thursday along County Road A16C have yet to be officially identified by the state Office of the Medical Investigator, San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said.
However, he said, his office has a “pretty good” idea of who they are and has met with their families.
“We don’t want to make it public until it’s confirmed,” he said.
The two people who died were found near a vehicle, but Lopez said it didn’t appear they had been riding in it when the floodwaters struck. The doors were locked, the windows were up and there was no key in the vehicle’s ignition, he said.
New Mexico State Police, the New Mexico National Guard, a volunteer search and rescue group and the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for the missing person since Thursday. Lopez said he has dedicated about 70 percent of his office to the search. “It’s all hands on deck.”
In the last few days, Lopez said, teams have been utilizing drones and search dogs, in addition to personnel on the ground, to find clues about what happened to the missing person. But he wants to start “making more of an impact” by going through debris piles left by the flood.
Search teams have been using hand tools as well as machinery like backhoes to lightly dig through debris piles. Lopez said his office also is trying to arrange for additional equipment to continue searching through debris.
He added people must not become complacent when in areas prone to flash flooding.
“Even with all the forecasting … Mother Nature really has its own idea of what it’s going to do and how much precipitation is going to drop in one place at one time,” Lopez said. “It’s difficult to really pinpoint when these things are gonna happen; we’re doing our best.”
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque warned of another week of potentially heavy rainfall — which could lead to more dangerous flash flooding in burn scar areas.
“Unfortunately, this week is going to be another one of those weeks where we have to be on our toes day in and day out,” meteorologist Scott Overpeck said in a Monday news briefing.
His agency is issuing flash-flood warnings for some of those areas, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire region.
A “quick one or two inches” of heavy rainfall is all it takes to initiate flooding, Overpeck said.
He gave a slide show presentation that included an image of a severely damaged cabin in Northern New Mexico — one result of last week’s deadly flooding.
A storm system over Texas is expected to bring regular monsoon activity to much of Northern New Mexico this week. Santa Fe has a 60 percent chance of receiving rain Tuesday and Wednesday, a 70 percent chance Thursday and an 80 percent chance Friday.
“We want to have rainfall; we need rainfall,” Overpeck said. But the downside is “rain rates is what is driving the flash flooding.”
Robert Nott of The New Mexican contributed to this report.