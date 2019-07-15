Officials: At least another day of showers before heat wave

Santa Fe and the surrounding region should brace for at least one more day of scattered showers on Tuesday before a hot, dry spell envelopes much of the state, a National Weather Service forecaster said.
While some areas could get drenched, others could see only a sprinkle, said Todd Shoemake of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
“It’s all about the haves and the have-nots with New Mexico precipitation,” he said of the typical hit-and-miss pattern during the annual monsoon season. “In some cases, it’s just a matter of a few hundred yards … and the difference in measured precipitation can be extremely drastic.”
Later this week, temperatures are likely to be in the mid-90s, Shoemake said.
“It’s important to stay hydrated,” he said. “And don’t forget about those little ones in the back seat or pets. It sounds so common sense, but we’ve seen so many fatalities of children being left in a car seat while the parents run inside the store to get something.”
National Weather Service officials also urge people to wear light clothing, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and check on family members and friends during heat waves.
Likewise, the thunderstorms can bring death, as was the case with a 36-year-old man hiking in Boulder County, Colo., Sunday who was hit and killed by lightning.
“During thunderstorms, go indoors,” said Daniel Porter of the National Weather Service.
After Tuesday’s potential rains, a slow-moving high pressure system will bring more dry area into parts of the state and temperatures could be 5 to 10 degrees higher than usual, with Friday “probably being the hottest day of the week,” Shoemake said.
He and Porter said it’s too soon to map out what the area’s weekend weather will look like, “but heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out,” Shoemake said.
Between July 8 and Sunday, certain areas of Santa Fe received up to 1.09 inches, according to the National Weather Service.