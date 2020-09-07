While there is still fuel to burn safely within containment lines, officials say the Medio Fire is under control.
The Santa Fe National Forest said in a news release Monday two hand crews, two engine modules, two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft continue to work on the 3,898-acre wildfire, which was started by lightning on Aug. 17 and is 90 percent contained.
Over the weekend, unburned fuel pockets and record heat helped the wildfire grow 125 acres before running into the burn scars from a 2011 fire on its northeast edge.
"Firefighters are monitoring containment lines on the fire’s perimeter, which continue to hold," spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said in the news release.
