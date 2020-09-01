Fire officials expect to wrap up work on the Medio Fire this weekend.
Following successful burning operations Monday on the fire's western side, crews have prevented the blaze from damaging any homes or structures, said Buck Wickham, operations chief of the fire management team.
"A lot of people that had animosity about what this fire was going to do, they should be relaxed and rested about it now," Wickham said in a short video update posted on the Santa Fe National Forest's Facebook page Tuesday. "That was a huge day [Monday]. It kind of sealed the deal for this fire, and took these communities at risk completely out of harm's way."
There are 242 crew members working on the nearly 3,700-acre wildfire, which was about 60 percent contained Tuesday.
Thursday will be the 14th straight workday for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team assigned to the Medio Fire. This typically triggers mandatory days off, but Wickham said crews will most likely apply for extensions in order to work Friday and possibly Saturday.
"Yesterday's burnouts were pretty much the last thing we needed to do to finish off this fire," Wickham said in the video. "Although it isn't quite finished yet. We still want to patrol our hand lines and make sure there are no spot fires that have gone undetected."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I wonder if the people whose homes these crews saved by doing the maintenance on the properties will be billed. I understand that at one home the crews thinned the trees on the private property which was long over due to prevent the spread of the fire. First people choose to live so close to the forest and then despite abnormally dry conditions, these people ignore their own safety and those of others by not trimming back the trees and brush on their own property. It took hours for firefighters to address these personal maintenance issues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.