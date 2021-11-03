A Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner noted multiple occasions in which the Public Service Company of New Mexico and its proposed merger partners stumbled in their efforts to win approval.
Hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer’s 445-page report on that effort, issued Monday, offers a harsh assessment of the attempt by PNM, Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain to gain approval for a merger in New Mexico.
Schannauer pointed out there are still ways for the three companies to gain approval. For instance, he wrote, they can make a variety of modifications to the proposal.
They can still win the approval of the five-member commission, for which his report serves as a recommendation. The merger applicants also could appeal to the New Mexico Supreme Court if the commission rules against them.
He reported that the applicants could have been more forthright.
“The violation and skirting of Commission rules and orders in the course of this proceeding indicate that a significant effort would be required to enforce the terms of any conditions attached to any approval” of the merger, he wrote.
His report is peppered with frustrations and cautions, large and small. Among those:
- The applicants made so many amendments with so many parties involved that it was hard to know what the proposal consisted of. Even after a hearing in August after which Schannauer said the record was closed, the applicants continued to negotiate with PRC staffers and offered new proposals.
- He found the transaction “was not designed to benefit PNM customers.” Schannauer made that point after referring to the fact that the proposed merger would give shareholders $391 million more than market value of PNM Resources stock. He also noted that three PNM Resources executives would be given a total of $29 million in “golden parachute” compensation for their departure after a merger.
- He found $63.1 million in penalties had been assessed against Avangrid’s Northeast subsidiaries from 2016-20. In a May hearing, Schannauer criticized the applicants for failing to volunteer this information.
- The merger applicants, he wrote, provided incomplete responses during the monthslong discovery process and made overly broad confidentiality assertions.
- Iberdrola this year employed New Mexico attorney Marcus Rael Jr., a friend of Attorney General Hector Balderas. The hearing examiner disqualified Rael, who was to receive $400 an hour, as an Iberdrola representative because of a conflict of interest. Rael has received many contracts from Balderas, a key supporter of the merger proposal.
- Avangrid has described its El Cabo wind farm in the state as a 298-megawatt project. Schannauer noted this evaded the commission’s location review of the project by 2 megawatts.
Joanie Griffin, an Albuquerque-based spokeswoman for Avangrid, said through an email Wednesday that the applicants “used their best efforts to respond to many thousands of discovery questions throughout the proceeding and stand by their responses.”
Griffin also said, “Avangrid and Iberdrola have been and will continue to be ethical in New Mexico and in all service territories where we operate.” She said Avangrid and Iberdrola have committed to “local management and local control” of the New Mexico enterprise.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said through an email that the applicants “are looking to see what further conditions outlined” by Schannauer could be enacted.
Sandoval added, “We agree with some of the additional terms in [the] recommended decision and we will explain why some measures are not suitable or necessary to achieve the many benefits that the merger brings to New Mexico.”
Jeff Albright, an Albuquerque attorney who represents Bernalillo County in this case, said the applicants worked piecemeal with community, environmental and other groups, and this produced a “very, very convoluted” situation.
Albright said it would have made more sense to work together as a large group and “have all the parties involved” in the process.
Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM’s president and chief executive officer, said in late May that the coronavirus pandemic had been an impediment to working with groups.
“You can’t develop a relationship,” she told The New Mexican. “So that makes it hard from the beginning. If I could give everybody one piece of advice, I’d say don’t do this in the middle of a global pandemic. And I’m not joking here.”
Mariel Nanasi, head of New Energy Economy, praised Schannauer on Wednesday for writing a “brilliant” analysis. “And he’s saying: Why would you want a company to come here and take over with a track record that either acts unlawfully or acts on the precipice of illegality?” Nanasi, an avowed opponent of the merger, said.
But Mike Eisenfeld of San Juan Citizens Alliance said northwest New Mexico just wants to move on to renewable energy and away from the coal-fueled power plants that are in its area. If Avangrid can help do that, this is fine with San Juan Citizens Alliance, he said.
The merger applicants have pledged to give $12.5 million to tribal communities in northwestern New Mexico and to put a 200-megawatt renewable energy project on Navajo Nation land, he said.
“We’ve always been the gangly stepkids up here,” he said. “We’re looking for people who want to invest up here.”
Among the merger’s powerful supporters is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose spokeswoman said in an email Wednesday, “The administration will decline comment beyond saying that, regardless of the outcome, the governor’s focus will remain transitioning New Mexico to clean, carbon-free energy while ensuring New Mexicans have access to affordable renewable electricity.”
Noah Long, an attorney who testified in the case for the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, said Wednesday the proposed merger holds “gigantic customer and environmental benefits” for New Mexico. The merger would accelerate clean energy investments, among other things, Long said.
Throwing out the proposal because of the way the applicants handled it, he said, would be a mistake.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.