The echoes from Monday's mass shooting at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store reverberated all the way to Albuquerque's Southeast Heights.
Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer among the first to arrive at the store after reports of a shooting, was one of the 10 people killed in the attack. His death came as a gut punch to people in Albuquerque who remember him from his days growing up near Highland High School, where he graduated in 1988.
Albuquerque attorney Mo Chavez, who attended Highland with Talley, recalled the fallen officer with fondness.
“Eric was just a good guy, plain and simple,” Chavez said Tuesday in a telephone interview. “You remember that guy in high school who was just a solid person, who was a good person? That was Eric.”
Chavez said that while he did not consider himself one of Talley's close friends, there was a camaraderie among those who attended Highland and were part of the diverse and venerable neighborhood that surrounded the school.
“What's unique about what Eric did is he sacrificed his own life,” said Chavez, who had classes with Talley's sister. “When there's shots fired, he's running to the gunshots. People are running away; he's running to it, and I think that's what sets him and his story apart."
Highland alumni on one of the school's affiliated Facebook pages gave their condolences and recounted their experiences with Talley.
"[I] played in the Wilson [Middle School] and Highland orchestras with him, and hung out at his house in the late 70s pretending we were Lieutenant Starbuck and Captain Apollo. I grieve for his sister, Kirstin, his parents and his wife and children," one person wrote.
In the day after Talley's death, a Gofundme page was set up by an Albuquerque friend of Talley's who hoped to offset funeral expenses. More than $4,800 was donated in the first few hours.
Even those who didn't know Talley were struck by his loss. In a statement, Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder expressed his condolences, noting, "Like so many of our graduates, Officer Talley could have done anything he wanted with his life, and he chose to serve and protect."
Talley arrived at the shopping center around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from Boulder police Chief Maris Herold. Talley was shot and killed "charging into the line of fire" as other officers from the Boulder Police Department and the state arrived for backup, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said during a news conference.
Talley leaves behind a wife and seven children, the youngest of whom is 7. He had been with the Boulder Police Department for more than a decade and was hoping to get a job that would take him off the front lines, according to a statement his father gave to ABC.
His work as an officer was often praised by the community. In 2013, Talley was part of a rescue operation for a family of ducks stuck in a drainage ditch.
One woman who took to Twitter following Monday's shooting posted that Talley had helped her, and even gave her his personal card, during a terrifying experience with an abusive ex-boyfriend who was threatening her outside her door.
“To this day I credit Officer Talley for saving my life. I still have his card,” the woman wrote.
Talley joined the Boulder Police Department in 2010 at the age of 40 after a close friend died in a DUI crash, the Washington Post reported. Feeling called to serve his community, he left behind a stable job in information technology, friends and family said.
Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver was one of many government officials who praised Talley and his family’s sacrifice, calling him a "truly heroic public servant” at a news conference Tuesday.
