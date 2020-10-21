New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting involving the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office that ended with the suspect dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A sheriff's deputy went to Mullins Drive in Las Vegas, N.M., around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to serve an arrest warrant for 55-year-old Daniel Esparza, state police said.
Esparza struck the deputy and took his Taser before barricading himself in the home. Police said he fired several rounds at deputies.
A deputy returned fire but did not strike Esparza. The sheriff's office called in the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team for help.
Authorities tried for two hours to get Esparza to surrender.
At around 2:30 p.m., they heard a gunshot inside the home. Police found Esparza dead of what they said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
