Patrick O'Connell's recusal from a controversial Public Regulation Commission case has raised questions about whether more recusals may come and what the implications could be for the commission in deciding cases. 

O'Connell, who was appointed to the newly reshaped commission a month ago, recently recused himself from any involvement in the matter of the proposed merger of Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid, Inc. — a case the commission denied in December 2021 that's now under appeal at the state Supreme Court.

Since there are only three members of the commission now — as opposed to five before it was changed from an elected to an appointed body — one recusal means there are only two commissioners left to decide a case, so they would both have to agree to take any action.

Popular in the Community