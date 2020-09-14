A proposal to install a sky-high telecommunications tower in a residential area is bound to generate resistance from neighbors — even if a builder vows to disguise it as a tree.
As if getting neighbor buy-in isn't challenging enough, try building a massive tower near the entrance of a historic village and in full view of a scenic byway.
Such is the case in Los Cerrillos, where residents are mobilizing against a proposal by AT&T to install an 80-foot tower on a ridge just outside the village that would be visible from the Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway.
"This is the third time that a tower, a very tall tower, has been targeted right here in Cerrillos and the area," Ross Lockridge, president of the Cerrillos Hills Park Coalition, said Monday. "It’s a bit wearisome."
Ross said residents aren't necessarily opposed to a telecommunications tower. It's the location of the proposed structure that most people oppose, he said.
"That ridge," he said, referring to the latest location, "it’s over the [Cerrillos Hills State] Park on one side and over the village on the other."
Thomas Waniewski, senior vice president of site acquisition for New Jersey-based Diamond Communications, said the company has been working to find a location to cover Los Cerrillos for the past two years.
"This has been identified as an area that lacks cellphone coverage for not only AT&T, but also Verizon and T-Mobile as well," he wrote in an email.
Waniewski said the location in Los Cerrillos was identified "as a necessary site for FirstNet, which will provide coverage and inter-operability for all first responders," from local to federal agencies.
"I think the heightened fire season has highlighted this need, as well as the pandemic, where cellular communications provide a lifeline for remote communities and allow residents to connect to the world and their community from home," he wrote.
Janet Persons, who owns a home in the village of Los Cerrillos that she rents out, said "there is virtually no cellphone service" in the village.
"When you’re down in this valley, it’s pretty much a blackout for cell service," she said. "A lot of people use WiFi calling."
Despite the lack of cellphone service, Persons said she has "very, very strong objections" to the proposed location.
"Cerrillos is an older village, and the monopole tower, even though they’re going to dress it up as a Christmas tree, is not congruent with the character of the village at all," she said.
The New Jersey-based company, which presented its project to the Santa Fe County's Technical Advisory Committee on March 19 as part of a preapplication process, is requesting a site development plan to install a monopine off Vicksville Road, as well as a variance to allow the structure to be built up to 80 feet high. The maximum height allowed in the zoning district is 24 feet.
Persons suspects AT&T and Diamond Communications would receive more support from residents if they pitched a different site.
"I feel if they could site it farther way from the village, that would be fine, where it’s not in the midst of a residential area," she said. "There’s a lot of space out here. I just feel like Diamond could find an alternate space for it, and it would please those who want cell service."
The company was poised to hold a virtual neighborhood meeting Tuesday but an address error in its paperwork with the county forced it to cancel. A meeting will be rescheduled for the end of the month, Waniewski said.
"It was a minor change and doesn’t change location or height, but the concern was someone could claim improper notice, despite the survey showing the location," he wrote.
