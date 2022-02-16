Eight people who participated in a so-called restorative justice program rather than face jail time for their roles in toppling the Plaza obelisk or skirmishing with police during a rally in 2020 have completed more than 320 hours of community service and were required to pay a total of over $15,000, according to a new report.
The report, released Wednesday by District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, said the defendants distributed food to local shelters and food banks, provided counseling for at-risk youth, taught art and helped renovate a church into a community center, among other services.
Four of them have completed the program. Austin Schweitzer, Lily Schweitzer, Lauren Straily and Melissa Rose, all accused of helping to destroy the monument, have had their cases dismissed, court records show.
Ryan Witt, Dawn Furlong and Zachary Young, also charged with destroying the obelisk, and Dylan Wrobel, charged in an altercation with police before the monument came crashing down, still have work to do. All eight participants signed a joint statement that included an apology to the city of Santa Fe and anyone hurt by their actions.
“We wish that the obelisk had been removed in a manner that included community involvement, that may have resulted in the monument being moved to a museum or to the cemetery as opposed to having been destroyed and contributing to the harm or risk of harm to others,” the statement read.
The sole remaining defendant accused in the October 2020 incident, gallery owner Stephen Fox, declined to participate in the program. He argued in a letter to the courts in 2020 he believed he was helping pull down the obelisk at the behest of Mayor Alan Webber.
Last week, Fox pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of criminal destruction and was given a 364-day deferred sentence.
He also was ordered to pay $2,842 to the city to cover costs associated with the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, which aims to address potentially controversial monuments and statues throughout the city.
The obelisk, known as the Soldiers Monument, was erected 153 years ago in honor of Civil War Union soldiers. The monument had been a lighting rod of controversy for some people, who decried an etching on one side dedicating it to soldiers who died fighting “savage Indians.”
The restorative justice program offered by the District Attorney’s Office has been criticized as lacking both transparency and teeth.
Common Ground, a local mediation service, was contracted to help oversee the process, which included selecting co-facilitators.
Common Ground charged the district attorney $15,000 for the initial 30 hours of work and about $20,000 for the remaining hours, and provided another $9,750 in pro bono work, according to a report from the organization.
Its facilitators included Debra Oliver, CEO of Common Ground; Jeannette Jagles, a member of Tesuque Pueblo and a clinical social worker for Ohkay Owingeh; and Marcela Díaz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido.
Common Ground then sought “harmed parties” to meet and speak with the defendants, who were asked to sign confidentiality agreements.
Carmack-Altwies acknowledged concerns about the process and lessons learned.
“I had hoped the restorative justice process would have resulted in a more active reconciliation on behalf of the defendants and that the process would not have been veiled by confidentiality,” she said in a statement. “With that being said, I would encourage restorative justice practitioners to explore a model that can honor both the fidelity of the program and transparency for the public.”
The defendants’ statement said a string of “violent threats” toward them led to a decision to keep the process as confidential as possible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Restorative Justice would have more meaning if the perpetrators were made to reconstruct what they destroyed. What they got was a slap on the hand.
If we took a vote the obelisk would not be restored, in my opinion. The idea of 'restorative justice' is a good one. However, some mediation service charging $500/hour is not acceptable. This 'restorative' process isn't complicated. How about next time we have a first year assistant DA set up the program with supervision from the DA. We'll get at least as good a job with no additional cost.
Their community service should have been to rebuild the obelisk. Then to pay for extra County Council time to hold public hearings about what to do with the obelisk going forward. This was stupid vigilantism.
I wonder if anyone can have this process if they do the same crime?
Only if you are a left wing radical......
I should think it is the right wing radicals who are happy about the destruction of the obelisk. 3 sides of the base celebrated Union soldiers defeating the Confederacy.
The community service was actually service anyone should do anyway. So what was the deterrent strategy here? A forced apology under duress of jail time? The fine will not come close to clean up or replacement costs!
What an unbelievable, shameful mess webber created with his lies, mismanagement, broken promises and cowardice.
On the plaza last week, our heritage in a dumb box with signs warning of prosecution and a huge big brother device looming. This is not Santa Fe. Absolutely shameful.... and to let these these criminal hoodlums who attacked us, in the heart of our city in broad daylight, get away with it while this cowardly mayor and his no account cops stood down, is one of the darkest chapters in centuries.
Only a gullible fool would respect this city government. You failed us miserably in our time of loss. We needed a leader and got a liar.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
These people collectively should have been fined an amount of money required to rebuild the obelisk and to pay for the labor to put the newly rebuilt obelisk back in the spot in the Plaza where it was.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
At a minimum, each of the perps should have been sent to County detention for a period of 48 hours. Allow them to mix with general population would have been educational.
[thumbup]Agreed, and I would recommend at least a week there, understanding what criminals are, as they are criminals. This whole episode and outcome are an embarrassment to New Mexicans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.