Georgia O’Keeffe’s Wikipedia page used to be a bit of a mess.
Information was out of order and repetitious. A section labeled “Abiquiú” provided no information about O’Keeffe’s connection to the Northern New Mexico town. And some of the information was more speculative than factual — including a few paragraphs about an unconfirmed affair between O’Keeffe and legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, said Morgan Moseley, an intern and Wikipedia editor-in-residence at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.
Wikipedia yielded 24 billion page views in June, with
48 million edits made to its crowdsourced and (mostly) cited content, according to the site’s metrics dashboard. It’s an internet juggernaut that many depend onuniversal needs to be complete, impartial and reliant on good sources, Moseley said.
“More than ever, accurate information is so important. Wikipedia is the most accessible platform for it, so it needs to be accurate,” she said.
Too often, though, it’s not. A “reflection” of media more generally, Wikipedia often underrepresents or misrepresents the lives of women, people of color and LGBTQ+ people, excessively focusing on stereotypical elements of their lives based on gender, race, sexuality or other classes, said Liz Neely, the O’Keeffe Museum’s curator of digital experience.
In the case of women artists, for example, Wikipedia pages often focus on the artists’ relationships — like the alleged affair between artistic contemporaries Kahlo and O’Keeffe — rather than their work.
But, Neely said, “The nice thing about Wikipedia is, because it is community [edited], anyone can be an editor. We all have the power to improve on it, in small ways and big ways.”
That’s how a dozen or so people ended up Thursday afternoon in the O’Keeffe Museum’s library on Grant Street.
Their task: scrubbing away the sexism from Wikipedia — or at least, sexism on pages about a few notable women with ties to New Mexico and the Southwest — one edit at a time.
Though the average peruser may be unaware of it, communities of editors are behind many Wikipedia pages, discussing the best path forward for each page. These editors, Moseley said, interact in Wikipedia’s “Talk” tab, a chatroom-like thread of organizational ideas and proposed edits.
As the museum’s Wikipedian-in-residence, it’s not Moseley’s job to edit the Wikipedia pages on O’Keeffe or the museum directly; in fact, it’s bad form per Wikipedia’s guidelines for editors to alter pages in which they have a conflict of interest.
Rather, Neely said, Moseley is part of the team that makes the museum’s collection material widely accessible, including ensuring people connected to Georgia O’Keeffe are represented and represented accurately on Wikipedia.
As a result, Moseley, who started editing Wikipedia pages with the start of her internship this summer, has become an active member of the Georgia O’Keeffe Wikipedia page’s “Talk” section, recommending a new structure for the page and possible editswhile disclaiming her connection to O’Keeffe.
Moseley also organized Thursday’s edit-a-thon, an event intended to teach novice Wikipedia editors the technical skills and community norms related to editing the online encyclopedia. With the help of Art+Feminism — a “do-it-yourself and do-it-with-others campaign” of Wikipedia editors working to close information gaps related to gender and the arts — Moseley led a crash course on how to edit a Wikipedia page, from how to add to the “Talk” section to requesting additional citations, cleaning up errors in spelling and grammar and interlinking between Wikipedia pages.
“We’ve all been told, ‘Do not use it. It’s not a reliable source.’ And we all use it,” Moseley said to the crowd of students.
And if we’re all going to use it, Moseley reasoned, it should be accurate.
Curiosity brought Leslie Hudson to the O’Keeffe Museum’s edit-a-thon. She examined the page for Rebecca Salsbury James, a multimedia artist and close friend of O’Keeffe’s, and perused resources from the museum’s library.
“I’ve used [Wikipedia] for so many years, and I’ve sometimes wondered about editing something myself but didn’t know how to do it,” Hudson said.
Hesitant to make edits, she spent Thursday familiarizing herself with Wikipedia’s lesser-known components.
James Bryant joined the workshop to sharpen his Wikipedia editing skills not necessarily for the sake of art but for science. His goal is to create a well-connected network of information about natural history, one that allows naturalists to seamlessly figure out what kind of creature they’re looking at based on a picture.
“I would like to have greater facility with the tools related to Wikipedia; it’s not the most transparent thing to use,” Bryant said.
“I’ve already learned a few more things to look for when I’m fiddling with the Wikipedia pages I’ve already created,” he added.
Of course, Moseley acknowledges that one afternoon of work won’t solve sexism on the internet or make casual misogyny disappear from Wikipedia’s millions of pages.
Rather, the Wikipedian-in-residence hopes the O’Keeffe Museum’s edit-a-thon will get people like Hudson and Bryant started as editors.
“This is work that just needs to keep going, keep going. And I think this is a way to start that momentum,” Moseley said.