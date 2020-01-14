The National Endowment for the Humanities announced Tuesday the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe will receive a $750,000 Challenge Grant.
The museum, which houses the world’s largest collection of works by O’Keeffe, plans to put the funds toward an expansion project in downtown Santa Fe that includes construction of a new exhibition space and infrastructure projects for the museum, its research center, which houses the library and archives, and the education annex.
“Not only does this grant recognize Georgia O’Keeffe’s importance in the larger American story, but it will transform the future of this institution,” wrote the museum’s director, Cody Hartley, in a thank-you letter to the National Endowment for the Humanities. “In the coming months, I and our team look forward to connecting with the city, the greater community, and our neighbors to help us define our project.”
The museum is one of 32 Challenge Grant awardees, which together will receive $30.9 million. The grants leverage federal funds as incentive for increased private investment in national cultural institutions. The total amount of the grants announced Tuesday goes to support 188 humanities projects in 45 states and the District of Columbia.
The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum’s collection includes more than 3,000 objects from 1901-84. In addition to preserving the artist’s legacy, the museum promotes research in American modernism in the fields of art, architecture, design, photography, literature and music.
The museum is in the early stages of its expansion plans and anticipates a formal announcement of its intentions later this year.
