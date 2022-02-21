State legislation approved in the session that ended last week will dent New Mexico's nursing shortage but the state has a long journey ahead before the problem is fixed, nursing leaders said Monday.
"It was a pretty good year for the nurses," said Linda Siegle, a lobbyist who represents the New Mexico Nurses Association and two other nursing groups. "This is only the beginning."
The Legislature's 30-day session produced results that should expand nursing education programs and quicken the process of licensing nurses who move here from out of state. The session also resulted in legislation giving in-state hospital nurses a tax credit and providing $171 million for hospitals and nursing homes to recruit and retain health care professionals.
Those pieces of legislation still need to be signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to take effect.
A spokeswoman for the governor wrote in an email there are "exciting aspects in legislation and the budget pertaining to nursing, including elements that the governor was proud to push for herself — we will thoroughly review all passed legislation as it comes up to the Governor's Office for action."
New Mexico has dire shortages of registered nurses and some other health professionals. A University of New Mexico study last year estimated the state has a shortage of more than 6,220 registered nurses and certified nurse specialists, 521 pharmacists, 524 physical therapists and 328 primary care doctors.
Troy Clark, CEO and president of the New Mexico Hospital Association, said each hospital and nursing facility will decide how to use the money it receives out of the $171 million.
It may help them recruit and retain health care professionals like nurses and respiratory therapists, and it may recover some of the money it spent in the coronavirus pandemic to bring in travel nurses and other health care workers at higher pay than normal, he said. "It's not restricted to just nurses."
Some other legislation is directed toward nurses alone. For instance, $15 million will go to New Mexico nursing education programs to expand faculty members and allow for more nursing students. The money will be replenished annually so staff additions can be sustained over the long term, Clark said.
Siegle said the money should be available by mid-year.
Nursing schools will have to apply for a share of the money, although the head of the New Mexico Nurses Association said she expects each of the public colleges and universities with registered nurse programs to receive some of the cash.
Deborah Walker, executive director of the nurses association, noted the nursing shortage is complicated and will take time to remedy.
"We are very much aware that it's not going to happen overnight," she said. It's vital that community colleges throughout the state receive money to expand their nursing programs, she added, because "if we educate in those communities, they tend to stay in those communities."
Other legislation will enable nurses from elsewhere to move to New Mexico and, within 30 days, get a provisional license to practice here. This enables them to spring into action quickly. Then, Siegle said, they will have a year to do what is necessary to fulfill the requirements of New Mexico's licensing board.
And nurses who work full time in a New Mexico hospital through 2022 will be eligible for a $1,000 tax credit. "It's kind of a thank you" for their loyalty, Siegle said.
Alexa Doig, director of New Mexico State University's School of Nursing, said both nurses and nursing faculty members are in short supply.
"We need to address the nursing shortage and the nursing faculty shortage at the same time," Doig said. "But we can't do one without the other."
