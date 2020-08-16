Officials within New Mexico’s congregate-care industry are beginning to address what has been a pent-up demand — families’ desire to see loved ones who live in nursing homes and other assisted living facilities.
As the state has relaxed some restrictions on visitations, one of the largest networks of assisted living facilities will begin offering monthly visitations for family members and loved ones at four of its 25 New Mexico sites this week.
Though none of the four facilities is located in Santa Fe, the limited move by Genesis HealthCare, one of the nation’s largest operators of long-term care facilities, speaks to the caution that leaders of those facilities must take to slowly allow residents to reconnect with loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation that many families are dealing with right now, regardless of the facility their loved one may be in across the country,” Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for the health care organization, said in an email.
“No one ever thought that they or their loved ones would ever have to deal with a worldwide pandemic.”
The four sites are in Silver City, Bloomfield, Raton and San Juan County. Other Genesis sites that have reported at least one positive coronavirus test result for a patient or staffer are not yet allowed to offer visitors.
But Santa Fe’s El Castillo retirement community — which has no employees or residents who have tested positive for the virus — is planning to start letting people in for “open window” visits this week.
“Residents and relatives and loved ones are ready,” El Castillo CEO Al Jahner said. “We just have to make sure they’re safe.”
Leaders across the nation restricted access to long-term care facilities after a number of devastating outbreaks. New Mexico saw several as well, with deaths at facilities in Albuquerque, Farmington and Gallup.
But relatives and advocates for visitation have continued to push state leaders to reopen congregate-care facilities, arguing it’s vital to make personal connections to aging or disabled loved ones who feel even more vulnerable and lost during the pandemic.
Earlier this month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that as of Aug. 10 facilities could start allowing once-a-month visits provided they have not had any positive tests among staff or residents.
The state has set up a number of preventive health guidelines to ensure the safety of residents, staff members and visitors. Facilities must be located within a county that has a COVID-19 test positivity rate below 5 percent.
As of last week, 21 counties, including Santa Fe, met that criteria.
Facilities can allow only open window visits, in which visitors sit outside the window of the room where their loved one lives, or outdoor visits in which Plexiglas cubicles must be built to separate residents from visitors.
All parties must wear masks and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from one another.
Many facilities are not rushing to schedule visits as they try to figure out how to comply with the state guidelines, Jahner said.
For example, El Castillo has not focused on the Plexiglas barrier plan — “It’s kind of like putting a person in a little cage,” he said — and is instead setting up chairs and tables at a 6-foot distance from residential windows.
“It’s definitely a good move,” Jahner said of the governor’s action. “We’ve had family members and relatives asking if they can visit.”
Jahner and Feifer said visitors must have their temperatures checked and answer questions about their health before entering the facility.
Tommy Hernandez, public policy director of the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said he thinks more preventive measures should be put into place. He said nationwide 48 percent of nursing home patients are living with Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia, and that has made the restrictions on visitations difficult for residents, caregivers and family members.
Still, he said in an email the association “believes visitation is appropriate only when the long term care community has the capability to employ rapid testing for all staff, visitors, and residents, and adequate and consistent access to personal protection equipment for all staff.”
He said his association is asking the governor to ensure rapid testing procedures are put into place at all long-term care communities in the state.
Santa Fe resident Molly Hunt understands that concern. Her parents are in a Santa Fe assisted living facility. Her father has Alzheimer’s; her mother is struggling with a form of dementia.
Hunt said she appreciates the governor “making some form of visitation with family members possible. It is time that we recognize that we are facing a long-term situation regarding the risk of COVID-19, and that the initial strict guidelines need to be adapted accordingly.”
But she said she has concerns a visit through an open window or from behind a Plexiglas barrier may not be enough to “meet the physical and psychological needs of our elders” if they are suffering from dementia and easily confused about who they are dealing with.
“I know my parents are suffering greatly and doubt that this change will make an appreciable difference,” Hunt said. “I believe that safe, more frequent contact can be workable and that it is incumbent on us as a caring community to make that happen so that our elders are treated with the dignity and humanity they deserve.”
Lujan Grisham understands how hard it is to not be able to “spend time with a loved one in a care facility and is deeply sympathetic to not only the residents who have experienced this awful isolation effect of the pandemic but their families. The sacrifice has been unimaginable,” said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office.
But she added that the COVID-19 risk in such facilities is so high that “the utmost care must be taken to protect the health and lives of elderly New Mexicans. The state’s approach has been and will continue to be that every single protection that can be in place must be in place to ensure the health and well-being of residents and workers in aging and long-term care facilities.”
