Vaccines are on their way to New Mexico’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, which have seen some of the deadliest clusters of COVID-19 in the state.
Starting Sunday, residents and staff will begin receiving 15,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“Sunday marks a monumental day in our fight with this deadly pandemic. It signifies a step towards protecting our seniors and securing their safety,” state Aging and Long-Term Services Department Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez said in a statement.
“Almost every nursing home and assisted living facility in our state has battled COVID-19 over the past nine months.”
According to the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, 3,449 nursing home or long-term care facility residents had been infected with COVID-19 and 603 had died from the illness as of Christmas Eve, meaning nursing home or long-term care facilities have seen about 2.5 percent of the state’s total cases and accounted for more than 25 percent of its COVID-related deaths.
On Saturday, the state Department of Health reported that at least one case of the virus has been detected at 128 nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the past four weeks, including seven in Santa Fe — Casa Real, El Castillo, Legacy, Montecito, Pacifica, Sierra Vista and Vista Hermosa.
Hotrum-Lopez told The New Mexican earlier this month all of the state’s roughly 71 nursing homes and 250 assisted living facilities conduct weekly surveillance testing of staff and residents, and a positive case triggers a rapid response test for all staff and residents.
While the Moderna vaccine protects people from contracting the virus or developing symptoms, recipients can still be carriers and transmit the disease to others, according to a news release from state officials.
“The vaccine is an important step toward ending the pandemic, but it’s critical that we all continue COVID-safe practices: wearing masks, washing our hands, distancing, and avoiding group gatherings,” state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said in the release.
During “Phase 1a,” New Mexico is vaccinating front-line health care workers as well as residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. It also will begin vaccinating other workers who provide in-person services to patients, persons with disabilities and persons living in congregate care settings. The state does not expect to have enough supply to vaccinate others beyond “Phase 1a” until early next year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.