Loretta Maxwell’s smooth hands are adorned with red fingernail polish and jewelry.
As recently as seven months ago, they were covered by surgical gloves.
For more than 60 years, her hands comforted the sick, cared for the dying, changed an interminable number of bedpans and administered as many IVs. They no longer do that, but she remains at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where her devotion to patients remains as clear as it was in 1963.
It’s been a fulfilling career, said Maxwell, a longtime hospital nurse-turned-billing employee, who will turn 80 before the end of the month and celebrated her diamond anniversary with co-workers over lemon cake last week.
“It’s knowing that I have done my best, and I was able to go home and rest easy because I’ve done everything that was in my ability to do,” Maxwell said, assessing the long arc of her career. “The hardest part? Accepting the things that, even though I did my best, I couldn’t affect the outcome.”
Reminiscing in a modern hospital conference room, Maxwell said her nursing career began under the tutelage of St. Vincent Hospital nuns. Back then, she donned a pressed white nurse’s dress and starched white cap of the day.
But in truth, the inspiration that called her to nursing started long before that, when she was a seventh grader at Harvey Junior High School.
“I had an accident, and I cut my hand on a glass. Back in that day, we couldn’t afford doctors, so when I went to school the next day I went to see the school nurse, Nelda Hogan, and she took care of my injury,” said Maxwell, who moved to Santa Fe in 1948 with her grandmother, who raised her and was the caretaker to a wealthy family, keeping house and caring for children.
Maxwell said she misses the gentle, healing connection nurses were once afforded with patients and their families.
“The lack of human touch ... it’s becoming more computerized,” she said. “Recently I was in charge in the OR [operating room], and we worked as a team. A case would come in, and we went in as a team and got the job done. You talked face to face with doctors and with staff. Now you text. You bubble chat. That’s how you communicate. Now when patients come in you go in and introduce yourself, and you turn to a computer and start asking questions.
Maxwell said Hogan stayed in touch with her, and during her high school years, she recommended Maxwell take a part-time job with the nuns of St. Vincent.
“Coming from where I came from, if I had not met Nelda Hogan, I would not have been a nurse. I had no thoughts of going into health care,” she said.
But a program in distributive education that targeted underprivileged children put Maxwell to work at the hospital, then in downtown Santa Fe. At 15 years old, Maxwell spent her after-school hours learning to wash bedpans and thermometers. She fed patients and got them out of bed for daily walks.
“I’d get off at 7 at night and work all day on Saturday,” she said.
After Maxwell graduated from high school, Hogan emerged with another suggestion. “She said, ‘Why don’t you go to St. Vincent’s Practical School of Nursing? I’ll arrange it for you.’ And so she did,” Maxwell recalled.
Maxwell graduated in 1963 as a certified licensed practical nurse and resumed her duties at St. Vincent.
“Unfortunately, back when I was younger, I had a mouth and attitude. And so I was put in charge of things,” she said. “I was hard to ignore. Loretta in 1963 thought she was something, thought she could make a difference and would speak up. Loretta in 2023 just wants to bide her time. I’m not tired. I embrace change, but at my own pace, whereas back in 1963, I would challenge anyone, and now I wouldn’t challenge anybody.”
Back then, the hospital was smaller, composed of people who operated like a family.
“Everybody knew everybody, and not only did we know their names, we knew their brothers and sisters and dogs,” Maxwell said. “And the nuns tended to hire families, so the brother worked in central [medical supplies], the cousin worked in pharmacy, and the mother worked in the kitchen.”
By 1969, Maxwell had become involved in intensive, critical and cardiac care and was again urged to go back to school, this time by a hospital professional who managed key departments. She began at the College of Santa Fe, then transferred to the University of New Mexico, where in 1976 she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
“Back in those days, there were very few RNs [registered nurses] at St. Vincent’s Hospital,” she said. “Mainly it was LPNs and aides and the few RNs were mainly supervisors.”
Although Maxwell laments some of the changes in nursing, she said she’s grateful for advancements in surgical technology.
“When I started in the OR, a cholecystectomy — taking out your gall bladder — was an incision from here to here,” she says, pointing from her chest to her naval. “And now it’s done laparoscopically, and the incision is an inch or a half-inch. It’s not as invasive.”
Hospital stays are now shorter with less spread of infection, Maxwell added.
Patients have changed as well.
“I think with all the new technology, patients are more informed and less trusting. There’s more information out there. Before, if my doctor said to me, ‘Loretta you have blah blah and need such and such,’ I’d say, ‘OK.’ Now, you research.”
he said a handful of her relationships at the hospital are still intact from the old days, with a few colleagues who’ve worked alongside her for four or five decades. One of those people, Jo Buddrius, recalled how they first connected nearly 50 years ago.
“She hired me in 1974. I sent out résumés ... and only applied to small towns with downhill ski areas. Christus was the only one that answered,” said Buddrius, who stopped Maxwell in a hospital hallway for a hug. “I didn’t know it, but I already had the job when she interviewed me. She told me to take two weeks and to go look at the aspens. She acted like I already had the job.”
Once Buddrius explained she had been out of work for two months and had seen plenty of aspens in her Colorado hometown, “Bam — she put me on the schedule. This is my Loretta. She’s a fountain of knowledge. If you have a question, she can answer it. She’s a rock of a resource.”
Maxwell’s knowledge and intuition has served her well, said other longtime colleagues.
“She’s been my boss for 52 years,” said Bernice Vigil, who until seven months ago worked alongside Maxwell in the operating room. “She’s a good boss, and she’s a good friend. She’s part of my life. She taught me respect in the way to do your job. Respect in how you present yourself. Respect in how we represent ourselves to patients.”
The two have shared lifelong moments and turbulent times, Vigil said, including the loss of loved ones and children.
“My friends used to call me Queenie, and I asked them why,” Vigil said. “They said, ‘It’s because you’re Loretta’s queen. You don’t do anything wrong.’ I am the golden girl. She still spoils me.”
The passage of time has molded a formerly hard-nosed nurse into a more gentle caregiver. Cantankerous patients no longer send Maxwell fleeing. Instead, she began sitting beside them, listening to complaints rather than running. Maxwell herself has been a Christus St. Vincent patient, having given birth to three children in her own hospital.
“I deal with people where they’re at,” she said. “It’s a skill I probably didn’t possess in 1963. I had an opinion, and I made it known. I’ve always been a team player. I’ve just become more accepting.”
Widowed in 2015 after 54 years of marriage, Maxwell no longer provides patient care, having shifted from the charge nurse of the operating room to operating room scheduling and then to medical billing, where she now works solely on a computer. But retirement is not yet in the cards.
“I work day to day, and maybe there will be a day that I wake up and say, ‘I’m done,’ ” she said. “One of the things that’s kind of nice about what I’m doing now is that it’s challenging and learning. Yes, I have given, but I have also received.”