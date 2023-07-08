Loretta Maxwell’s smooth hands are adorned with red fingernail polish and jewelry.

As recently as seven months ago, they were covered by surgical gloves.

For more than 60 years, her hands comforted the sick, cared for the dying, changed an interminable number of bedpans and administered as many IVs. They no longer do that, but she remains at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where her devotion to patients remains as clear as it was in 1963.

