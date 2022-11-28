A nuclear watchdog group wants a state commission to nullify its decision on a permit for Los Alamos National Laboratory’s radioactive liquid waste treatment facility, arguing the panel’s former chairwoman backed a ruling favorable to the lab while she sought a job with the federal agency that oversees it.

Critics say former state Water Quality Control Commission Chairwoman Stephanie Stringer, who also was a deputy secretary of the state Environment Department, is the latest in a series of New Mexico regulators going to work for entities they oversee after taking actions that appear to help their new employers.

Stringer was hired by the National Nuclear Security Administration soon after the commission froze all proceedings on whether to change a water quality permit for the lab to a more stringent hazardous waste permit.

Popular in the Community