Nuckolls Brewing, which is expected to open its main location in the Railyard in the coming months, plans to launch a new satellite site Friday at the Lamy Depot.
“The satellite is opening before the mothership,” said Bill Banowsky, who owns Nuckolls Brewing and Violet Crown Santa Fe cinema.
Until the Railyard spot is operating, however, the Lamy location won't be offering Nuckolls beer. Instead, it will offer craft brews from around the state, as well as a small menu of snacks and sandwiches.
Banowsky announced plans for a Railyard location in fall 2019 and hoped for a spring 2020 opening. Now, he said, he's expecting to open in the summer.
“We are making good progress,” he said. “It’s been a tough, long run getting through all the hurdles that we had to clear.”
Nuckolls will brew three varieties of beer at the Railyard site but will have 60 taps to serve other New Mexico brews.
“We expect we will have the widest variety of craft New Mexico beer anywhere,” Banowsky said.
Nuckolls Brewing Lamy Railyard will have six taps, offering La Cumbre Elevated IPA, Beer Creek Amber, Ex Novo Perle Haggard German Pilsner, Sandia Watermelon Cider, Santa Fe Brewing Social Hour and Rio Bravo Piñon Coffee Porter. Gruet wine also will be served.
The Lamy food menu, for now, includes pretzels, chips and queso, Frito pies, hot dogs, house salads, chili dogs, pulled pork sandwiches and house-made potato chips.
The satellite site will have indoor seating and an outdoor beer garden on the railroad side of the building, with overall capacity of more than 100. Nuckolls will fill half the depot and the Amtrak waiting room the other half.
“We’ll have beer and wine and music and fun,” Banowsky said.
Nuckolls Brewing Lamy Railyard will have limited hours at first — 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday — but Banowsky expects those hours will expand.