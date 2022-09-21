Nuckolls Brewing Lamy

Nuckolls Brewing owner Bill Banowsky said the Lamy Depot satellite site, with its pictured old railroad car seats, has been closed for the season.

 Courtesy file photo

Nuckolls Brewing at the Lamy Depot is closed for the season — but not gone.

Violet Crown cinema owner Bill Banowsky opened the brew pub at the end of May as a satellite to the Nuckolls site he has been planning and building in the Santa Fe Railyard.

The Nuckolls at Lamy Depot had limited weekend hours, and Banowsky said he didn’t believe it was feasible to keep it open beyond the summer tourism season. He closed the Lamy pub in mid-September.

