Nuckolls Brewing at the Lamy Depot is closed for the season — but not gone.
Violet Crown cinema owner Bill Banowsky opened the brew pub at the end of May as a satellite to the Nuckolls site he has been planning and building in the Santa Fe Railyard.
The Nuckolls at Lamy Depot had limited weekend hours, and Banowsky said he didn’t believe it was feasible to keep it open beyond the summer tourism season. He closed the Lamy pub in mid-September.
“It’s going to be seasonal, open in summer,” Banowksy said. “The primary purpose is to serve riders of the Sky Railway. We’re going to keep it open as needed" for special fall and winter runs of the tourist train.
Banowsky is a co-owner of Sky Railway with author George R.R. Martin, National Dance Institute of New Mexico co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer and other investors. They revived the passenger rail service in December after acquiring the 18-mile Santa Fe Southern Railway in 2020.
Sky Railway runs from the Santa Fe Depot to the Lamy Depot.
“All the guests that get off the train can have a Frito pie and beer or wine,” Banowsky said. “During the summer, we can develop a good business for the community. We plan to do it.”
Banowsky hopes to have the Nuckolls “mothership” in the Railyard open by the end of the year. He is looking for staff members and a general manager with brewery experience, Banowsky said.