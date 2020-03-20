Jordan Nuñez, who prosecutors say helped his late father fatally beat and torture 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in 2017 at a home in northern Santa Fe County, will likely be sentenced to between 14 and 24 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday.
In an agreement with prosecutors, Nuñez, 21, pleaded guilty to recklessly permitting child abuse resulting in death and two counts of tampering with evidence. His sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.
Investigators found Jeremiah's body inside a plastic container in a roadside grave near Nambé in January 2018.
Investigators said Jeremiah's mother, Tracy Ann Peña, and her boyfriend, Thomas Wayne Ferguson — Nuñez's father — buried Valenica in November 2017 after Ferguson and Nuñez, then 19, tortured and beat the boy to death.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in court documents that Ferguson beat Jeremiah with brass knuckles, choked him, confined him to a dog kennel, urinated on him and forced him to wear diapers.
Prosecutors initially portrayed Nuñez as a young man who had been coerced by his father into participating in the torture and beating of the boy. Following Ferguson's apparent suicide in April 2018 at the Santa Fe County jail, however, prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez, claiming he might have dealt Jeremiah the final blow.
Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett said at Nuñez's plea hearing Friday that Nuñez participated in the abuse and permitted it to happen.
Police discovered the body after receiving a tip from an inmate who said Peña had talked about her son's death while in jail on an unrelated charge.
Authorities say the child likely died in October or November 2017, raising questions about why nobody, including school officials, noticed he was missing.
Ferguson had a history of abusing women and children, according to court documents, and was in violation of his probation on a 2014 domestic violence case at the time investigators say he killed Jeremiah.
Peña pleaded guilty in 2018 to one count of child abuse resulting in the death of her son and three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine as part of a deal with prosecutors that required her to cooperate with the state's case against Nuñez and serve 12 years in prison.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.